Oracle Partners with TELMEX-Triara to Become the Only Hyperscaler with Two Cloud Regions in Mexico

Oracle Partners with TELMEX-Triara to Become the Only Hyperscaler with Two Cloud Regions in Mexico

Oracle opens new region in Monterrey in partnership with Teléfonos de México (TELMEX-Triara) and continues expanding its global cloud region footprint with 46th region

Organizations benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's high performance and security, powerful data and analytics, and distributed cloud capabilities

TELMEX-Triara is the new region's host partner and will deliver Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to organizations across Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of a second Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico in partnership with Teléfonos de México (TELMEX-Triara), becoming the first hyperscaler to have two cloud regions in the country to broaden access and provide greater resiliency. TELMEX-Triara is the host partner for the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region, and through its partnership with Oracle it becomes one of the first telecommunications operators to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to organizations across Mexico.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle) (PRNewswire)

"Becoming the first hyperscale cloud provider to open two regions in Mexico is a testament to Oracle's commitment to delivering innovative cloud infrastructure services across the country," said Maribel Dos Santos, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Mexico. "By extending our strategic alliance with TELMEX-Triara, we will be able to jointly help public and private organizations leverage the high performance, flexibility, and scalability of OCI. As a result, customers across the region will be able to harness the value of technologies such as generative AI and machine learning to grow their businesses."

Part of Oracle's distributed cloud strategy, the new region is Oracle's 46th worldwide and will offer Oracle Cloud's full capabilities, including more than 100 OCI services and cloud applications to migrate, modernize, and innovate, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, and AI infrastructure.

"Our partnership with Oracle enables TELMEX-Triara to expand our cloud service offerings and continue to strengthen our strategic position, offering a broad range of innovative, process-focused solutions and world-class infrastructure to help companies make the most of their technology investments on the path to digital transformation," said Mauricio Alcocer Sola, director of business and IT solutions, TELMEX. "TELMEX-Triara makes significant investments to develop a highly robust technology platform, integrated by more than 550,000 kilometers of fiber optic, combined with redundant connectivity and high-capacity bandwidth to ensure the availability and support of solutions and applications anytime and anywhere."

Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Cloud Adoption Across Mexico

Located in TELMEX-Triara's data center in Monterrey, Nuevo León, the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region gives organizations access to a wide range of cloud services to modernize their applications, innovate with data and analytics, and migrate mission-critical workloads from their data centers to OCI. The TELMEX-Triara data center provides state-of-the-art infrastructure to support the scalability, redundancy, and workload distribution demands of Oracle and TELMEX-Triara joint customers.

With the Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region, Oracle and TELMEX-Triara will be able to help organizations strengthen business continuity while addressing Mexico's data residency and data sovereignty requirements by providing redundancy and disaster recovery capabilities across the two cloud regions located in Mexico.

In addition to providing OCI services to organizations across Mexico, TELMEX-Triara offers a broad portfolio of value-added services to joint customers. The services include cloud resource deployment and management, application management, and first- and second-level support to help extend the value of customers' cloud investments.

OCI's Extensive Global Ecosystem Helps Ease and Accelerate Cloud Adoption

OCI's extensive network of more than 85 global and regional OCI FastConnect partners offers organizations dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud Regions and OCI services. FastConnect provides an easy, flexible, and cost-effective way to create a dedicated, private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more consistent performance versus public, Internet-based connections. TELMEX is the host partner for the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region's FastConnect location. FastConnect partners available at launch include Arelion, MCM Telecom, and TELMEX.

Customers and Analysts Welcome the New Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region

"It's encouraging to see the growth in cloud infrastructure in our country, as this will help financial services institutions continue on an efficient and consistent path to digital transformation," said José Luis Núñez, chief information officer, FINCOMUN. "By providing agile, stable, and secure access to information and data, Oracle's new cloud region will help us develop products focused on covering the specific needs across the different segments of our client portfolio."

"OCI is a great ally to our company, as it gives us security, agility, and ease of use to help accelerate the implementation of Andrea's strategies," said Guillermo Carlin, information technology infrastructure and production manager, Fábricas de Calzado Andrea.

"Within the complex healthcare landscape, managing a wide range of patient care data is a critical challenge, and Oracle provides outstanding solutions for scalability," said John Angel Montalvo García, chief information officer, CHRISTUS MUGUERZA. "Oracle has proven to be our critical partner in the path to digital transformation, enabling us to successfully address this challenge and help make healthcare more agile and secure."

"Leveraging the cloud allows us greater flexibility in terms of infrastructure growth and enterprise growth in other countries," said Pedro Gil, CEO, Copayment. "Oracle's new cloud region delivers the technology and support we need to help enable digital payment transformation, while helping simplify compliance with regulatory requirements."

"Nearshoring provides an essential competitive advantage for organizations across Mexico. Industrial real estate companies operating in the region need access to state-of-the-art technologies that help enable and drive digital transformation, which helps them deliver secure, scalable, and fast services to their customers," said Iván Saavedra Maufras, IT research and development director, Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta. "OCI's second region in Mexico is a clear sign of Oracle's commitment to the country's development."

"Cloud services are revolutionizing the way we work and how we invest in technology infrastructure and communications in enterprises," said Miguel Ruvalcaba Galindo, CEO, Convergencia Tecnológica de Occidente. "By opening new regions to deliver cloud services across our country, Oracle is helping more companies to add SaaS and IaaS services. Oracle's cloud solutions are flexible, secure, robust, and user-friendly, enabling us to keep expanding the services we provide to our customers."

"OCI offers significant value in helping Konesh establish a platform that meets growth and business expectations," said Gonzalo Yañez Cavazos, chief marketing officer, Konesh Solutions. "Oracle's new cloud region will help us comply with data residency regulations in Mexico as an authorized certification provider of digital signatures for invoices, as well as accelerate our growth in cloud services and continue to innovate so we can remain competitive and relevant in the large SME market in Mexico."

"Oracle's cloud provides virtually unlimited access to storage, processing, and resources for innovation, similar to an infinite library of information and cloud capabilities with high availability," said Héctor Martínez Arnaud, chief technology officer, Financiera Maestra. "With the opening of Oracle's new cloud region in Monterrey, Mexico-based financial services companies gain the opportunity to strengthen business capabilities for digital transformation."

"By expanding its cloud infrastructure in our country, we are confident that Oracle will have a positive impact on Mexico's technology innovation ecosystem," said Javier Barrios, director of innovation and technology strategy, Quicklearning. "The new cloud region offers a wide range of capabilities to help customers develop new business solutions that leverage the latest technologies."

"For EFISYS and customers using our solutions, it is very important to have two Oracle cloud regions available in our country," said Alejandro Martinez, CEO, EFISYS. "Many of our customers are regulated and supervised by CNBV, and within the existing legal framework, accessibility to data in the national territory is critical."

"With the huge footprint and sales capabilities of TELMEX, Mexico's largest telecom operator and part of Latin America's largest telecommunications group, OCI services can be delivered to more customers – in addition to becoming more deeply integrated with the carrier's portfolio of services and connectivity," said Ari Lopes, senior research manager, Americas, OMDIA. "Additionally, Oracle can now help provide stronger redundancy and disaster recovery for its customers in their data centers in Querétaro and Monterrey."

Oracle Cloud's Rapidly Growing Global Footprint

Oracle provides a broad and consistent set of cloud services across 46 commercial and government cloud regions in 23 countries to serve its growing global customer base. OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. It delivers more than 100 services across its 46 public cloud regions, including the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region; Oracle Cloud for Government regions in the U.S., U.K., and Australia; OCI Dedicated Regions at customer-controlled sites; partner-enabled Oracle Alloy regions; and Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud. OCI's distributed cloud offerings can assist with applications where data proximity and low latency in specific locations are of critical importance.

Currently available Oracle Cloud Regions:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo ( Japan ), Osaka ( Japan ), Seoul ( South Korea ), Chuncheon ( South Korea ), Mumbai ( India ), Hyderabad ( India ), Sydney ( Australia ), Melbourne ( Australia ), Singapore ( Singapore )

Americas: San Jose ( United States ), Phoenix ( United States ), Ashburn ( United States ), Chicago ( United States ), Toronto ( Canada ), Montreal ( Canada ), São Paolo (Brazil) , Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago ( Chile ), Querétaro ( Mexico ), Monterrey ( Mexico )

Europe : Frankfurt ( Germany ), London ( United Kingdom ), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom ), Zürich ( Switzerland ), Amsterdam ( The Netherlands ), Marseille (France), Stockholm ( Sweden ), Milan ( Italy ), La Courneuve, Paris (France) , Madrid ( Spain ), Jovanovac (Serbia), and two EU Sovereign Cloud regions ( Frankfurt and Madrid )

Middle East : Jeddah ( Saudi Arabia ), Abu Dhabi and Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem ( Israel )

Africa : Johannesburg ( South Africa )

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, several U.S. National Security regions, and two United Kingdom Government regions ( London and Newport, Wales ), and one Australian Government region ( Canberra )

Additional Resources

Oracle Cloud Regions Learn more about the

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Learn more about

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About TELMEX-Triara

Teléfonos de Mexico (TELMEX-Triara) have made significant investments to develop the country's most robust, extensive and avant-garde technology platform, ensuring a leading position in telecommunications and IT services in Mexico. This strategy enables you to deliver the broadest range of innovative and world-class solutions focused on infrastructure and processes, helping customers make the most of their technology investment.

Triara, the TELMEX Data Centers division, provides comprehensive services that ensure business continuity by providing cloud solutions, connectivity, storage, IT service management and application management. In addition, it has the highest quality standards and international certifications. For more information, visit www.telmex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle