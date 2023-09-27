Mosey Launches API for State Compliance, Partners with Gusto, Stripe, and Sequoia Consulting Group

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosey, the leading state compliance platform, today announced partnerships with industry leaders Gusto, Stripe, and Sequoia Consulting Group. Each company has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for tools to help businesses get compliant and operate throughout the US. By partnering with Mosey, they will better meet the needs of the businesses that rely on them.

In today's world, it can be difficult to know what constitutes doing business in one state, let alone multiple states, making it increasingly difficult for businesses to stay compliant. To complicate matters, the rules and regulations for compliance are complex and vary by state. The complexity of running a multi-state business makes staying compliant an expensive and tiring effort.

Mosey also announced the Mosey API, a seamless way to integrate state compliance capabilities. Payroll providers and B2B SaaS tools that sit at the heart of HR and finance are a natural fit as compliance is a key element of running a business.

Using the Mosey API, software platforms can help their customers:

Open state and local tax accounts, receive physical mail, and securely manage state and local agency logins.

Identify compliance gaps across HR, payroll, insurance, registration, and tax for each state.

Resolve compliance tasks with tooling, automation, and up-to-date information.

Monitor and receive timely alerts about important compliance tasks.

Stay ahead of changes in legislation and new requirements that might impact their business.

Gusto, a leading platform providing HR, payroll, and benefits to more than 300,000 small and mid-sized businesses, is integrating Mosey into its product offering to expand the compliance capabilities it already offers today.

"When it comes to compliance, businesses are afraid of what they don't know – and rightfully so, given the risks and penalties involved. It gets even more complex when they hire remote workers in states with different laws and regulations," said Andy Toung, Chief Strategy Officer at Gusto. "Our partnership with Mosey helps deepen Gusto's multi-state compliance capabilities through greater customization and automation, making compliance simpler and providing greater peace of mind to our customers."

Since raising its Series A last year, Mosey has expanded its capabilities to all 50 states and resolved thousands of compliance issues for its customers, all while continuing to accelerate product development and deliver cutting-edge compliance infrastructure. New features include:

Guided setup: Mosey now guides customers through the setup process to identify the obligations relevant to their business.

Upcoming Legislation Tracker: Mosey enables customers to stay on top of upcoming legislation to ensure they stay compliant every step of the way.

Login with Mosey & OTP: Mosey enables customers to securely keep their login credentials for state agency websites and share them with the individuals that need them. They can also access OTP codes for enhanced security.

Manage multiple entities: With plans that fit all types of businesses, customers can now track compliance across all of their legal entities with one account.

Annual Reports & Certificate of Good Standing: Mosey now lets customers automate their Secretary of State annual reports, and request a certificate of good standing with just a few clicks.

"We're excited to announce these partnerships with Gusto, Stripe, and Sequoia Consulting Group, and the Mosey API for embedding compliance," said Alex Kehayias, CEO of Mosey. "Our mission is to enable businesses to operate anywhere, and with these partnerships, we're able to help thousands of businesses that are struggling with compliance challenges at a fraction of the cost."

To learn more about Mosey, Mosey's partnerships, or to become a Mosey partner, please reach out via info@mosey.com .

About Mosey

Mosey is the leading state compliance platform designed to simplify and automate the complex processes of HR, registration, tax, insurance, and payroll for businesses. We understand the challenges faced by HR professionals, startup founders, and companies who manage compliance while wearing multiple hats. Our mission is to empower businesses to navigate the compliance landscape with ease and confidence.

