"LONGi Academy" brings more possibilities for global energy equity

GENEVA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the WTO Public Forum 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland on September 15, experts from various industries had a passionate discussion on the topic of "how trade and the WTO can help create a greener and more sustainable future". Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, as a participant representing the clean energy industry, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Energy Equity and Sustainable Development".

According to Dennis She, in order to foster greater awareness and participation in PV power generation, LONGi has established the "LONGi Academy" in areas such as North Africa and the Middle East. The Academy offers convenient and customized training programs free of charge for industrial and commercial users as well as ordinary householders in urgent need of energy transition. The courses include technical knowledge, industry key knowledge, online courses and visits to projects.

"In the first half of this year, we began to establish 'LONGi Academy' in some countries in the Middle East. In June, our first event was successfully held in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, attracting nearly 100 participants including representatives from PV installers, EPC contractors and individual installers. LONGi hopes to continuously strengthen the popularization and sharing of PV technology knowledge through such forms, so as to enhance the large-scale application of PV power generation in underdeveloped areas and promote real energy equity around the world." Dennis said at the forum.

Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi © WTO/Tomas Gesaiek BAP Services (PRNewswire)

The imbalance in global economic development has led to significant disparities in per capita energy consumption across countries, with approximately 80% of the world's energy consumed by the top 20% of economies. At the same time, about 11% of the world's population has no access to electricity, and about 1/3 of the population has no access to clean energy for cooking. Energy poverty directly hinders the local economic development and the improvement of people's quality of life. On the other hand, the uneven distribution and limited affordability of global petrochemical energy resources also restrict the realization of energy equity worldwide.

How can we address global disparities in energy consumption and uncoordinated regional development? Dennis believes that a fairer clean energy supply will become the best choice for promoting global coordinated development. Energy equity lies in the provision of clean, affordable and non-discriminatory energy services for all. Solar energy is more widely and abundantly distributed in the world than traditional fossil fuels, and it is more conducive to underdeveloped countries. With the continuous development of PV technology, the LCOE of PV power drops rapidly. The large-scale development of renewable energy, particularly PV power, can improve energy autonomy on the one hand, enhance global synergy on the other hand, and thus reduce many impacts brought about by the energy crisis.

The establishment of "LONGi Academy" is like a beam of light illuminating more poverty-stricken and energy-deficient areas in the world so that people there can access and use more economical, cleaner and more sustainable PV new energy, and the use of PV new energy will expand the reach of energy equity. The "LONGi Academy" is only one of LONGi's efforts and actions to fully promote global energy equity, and more green public welfare actions from LONGi continue to take place all over the world.

As Dennis said, while the "LONGi Academy" is being established in more regions around the world, especially in underdeveloped areas, ordinary people in more and more poverty-stricken areas will have access to cleaner and more sustainable PV energy, so that they can enjoy higher quality of happy life with equality and dignity and get more opportunities for improvement and development. Embracing the ongoing global energy transition, the global commercial trading system will become greener, more open and more inclusive due to the large-scale application of PV energy in more scenarios, and a fairer clean energy system and a new order for coordinated global development will be established at a faster pace.

