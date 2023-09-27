4WEB Medical Receives 510k Clearance to Market New Integrated Cervical Plate

Company Continues to Build Momentum with Most Recent Portfolio Expansion.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, an orthopedic implant company focused on developing innovative implants that utilize its proprietary Truss Implant Technology™, announced that it has received 510K clearance to market the newest additions to the company's implant portfolio, the Cervical Spine Truss System (CSTS) Integrated Plating Solution and two cervical interbody line extensions which include implants with 12 degrees of lordosis and an option for a large footprint (16mm x19mm).

4WEB’s Cervical Spine Truss System (CSTS) Integrated Plating Solution (PRNewswire)

Jonathan Hires, Director of Research and Development commented, "The CSTS Integrated Plating Solution provides an additional stand-alone treatment option for 4WEB's surgeon customers. With two product launches in Q3 and regulatory clearance for the integrated plate, we have built significant momentum towards completing the company's comprehensive cervical portfolio by the end of the year."

The CSTS Integrated Plating Solution clearance follows several recent milestones including the launch of a non-integrated cervical plating solution and a second-generation cervical interbody fusion device which came to market in Q3. Additionally, the company has previously announced plans to launch an integrated anchor fixation system in early Q4. The expanded suite of products will provide a variety of cervical fusion constructs for varying anatomical needs. With this portfolio expansion and continued product development, 4WEB has established itself as a leader in the cervical interbody fusion market.

"The launch of the CSTS Integrated Plating Solution builds on an already robust product portfolio. We are excited to launch several new cervical products before the end of the year and look forward to capitalizing on this success with significant growth in 2024," said Geoff Bigos, Vice President of 4WEB Medical's Spine Division.

About 4WEB Medical

4WEB Medical, founded in 2008 in Dallas, TX, is an orthopedic implant company. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary Truss Implant Technology™. 4WEB was the first company to receive 510(k) clearance for an implant manufactured with 3D printing technology. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Cervical Spine Truss System™, the Stand Alone Anterior Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System™, the Posterior Spine Truss System™, the Lateral Spine Truss System™, the Osteotomy Truss System™.

4WEB Medical is actively developing truss implant designs for tumor, trauma, and patient-specific applications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4WEB Medical