Infleqtion Wins Award to Revolutionise Defence Data Analysis Using AI and Quantum

OXFORD, England, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is delighted to announce their successful bid for Q-CALC (Quantum Contextual Artificial Intelligence for Long-range Correlations). Q-CALC represents a bold initiative at the intersection of quantum computing and artificial intelligence, with the goal of advancing the capabilities of AI and machine learning systems in handling datasets with complex correlations. This project, supported by Innovate UK, promises to revolutionise data analysis within the defence industry. Infleqtion will partner with QinetiQ, a leading defence company, on the project.

Q-CALC will provide the UK with a powerful sovereign capability in quantum machine learning that has a clear line-of-sight to improved prediction and decision-making for defence applications. During US trade delegation meetings in July, Infleqtion announced the expansion of its quantum software presence to the UK, alongside the launch of QECCO , an award for quantum optimization.

The AI/ML market has grown rapidly in the past few years, significantly accelerating in the past few months. However, there are significant scaling challenges on the horizon. While the GPT-3 model took at least $4.6M to train, the GPT-4 model required over $100M. The scaling in training and runtime costs will become even more untenable for future models because the transformer technology underpinning GPT has costs that scale quadratically. This is both a barrier to progress in classical AI/ML as well as an exciting commercial opportunity for Q-CALC, which will enable longer context windows.

The project draws on experts in quantum software, algorithmic implementation, and benchmarking, harnessing the capabilities of Infleqtion's Superstaq platform for enhanced solution quality on both real quantum hardware and advanced simulators.

"The Q-CALC project is not just an exploration into the possibilities of quantum-enhanced AI, but a tangible step towards realising its potential in real-world applications," said Dr Timothy Ballance, GM of Infleqtion UK. "By harnessing quantum contextuality, we're paving the way for more advanced and accurate data analysis solutions that can address the unique challenges faced by the defence industry."

"QinetiQ has been interested for several years in the intersection of quantum computing and machine learning. We see this as a possible route to a breakthrough in challenging defence problems such as identifying targets of interest in complex data sets. We are looking forward to teaming with Infleqtion to investigate this promising area further," said Dr Gillian Marshall, QinetiQ's Senior Fellow for Quantum Technologies.

Roger McKinlay, challenge director of Quantum Technologies at Innovate UK, said: "This is a great example of how our funding attracts talent, private investment, new collaborations, and creative ideas with real commercial potential. This is an exciting addition to the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme."

As the UK takes strides to expand its quantum leadership, the Q-CALC project is set to position the nation as a pioneer in quantum-enhanced AI and machine learning. The project's success will not only advance the capabilities of defence data analysis but also contribute to the growth of the quantum technology sector, creating new revenue streams and high-skilled jobs.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organisations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionising how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com .

Infleqtion UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a fully equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation within GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

About QinetiQ

QinetiQ is an integrated global defence and security company focused on mission-led innovation. Our purpose is protecting lives by serving the national security interests of our customers. We employ more than 8,000 highly skilled people, committed to creating new ways of testing technologies, systems, and processes to make sure they meet operational needs; and enabling customers to deploy new and enhanced capabilities with the assurance they will deliver the performance required.

