Judge J. Michael Luttig and Elizabeth A. Luttig Loan Rare Copy of the Federalist Papers to the National Constitution Center

National Constitution Center to display rare first edition of The Federalist and an original printing of the Acts of the First Session of the First Congress in new gallery about founding principles set to open in 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Constitution Center just announced that Judge J. Michael Luttig and Mrs. Elizabeth A. Luttig have acquired and will loan to the National Constitution Center in perpetuity a first-edition, two-volume set of The Federalist, widely considered to be the most important commentary on the Constitution of the United States and America's most significant contribution to political theory.

Judge and Mrs. Luttig have also acquired and will loan to the National Constitution Center a rare original printing of the Acts of the First Session of the First Congress, for display with The Federalist in a new gallery. The gallery, focused on America's founding principles, is scheduled to open in 2026 in conjunction with the country's 250th anniversary.

"Elizabeth and I are honored that this rare, first-edition set of The Federalist will now be forever displayed at the National Constitution Center, for all Americans and all peoples of the world who cherish liberty and freedom to view and treasure," Judge Luttig said. "The Constitution of the United States is an inspiration the world over, and the Federalist Papers are essential to an understanding of the Constitution, the unrivaled system of limited government that 'We the People' established in the Constitution, and the liberties and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees to all Americans. The Federalist Papers stand in testament and tribute to the American tradition of respectful, reasoned deliberation about matters of profound national consequence that the National Constitution Center strives to model today—almost 250 years after publication of the Federalist Papers."

"As we prepare for America's 250th Anniversary, we're thrilled to be opening a new gallery about founding principles in 2026," said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. "We're so grateful to Judge and Elizabeth Luttig for supporting the new gallery and for loaning us these rare publications of The Federalist and the Acts of the First Session of the First Congress of the United States. These historically significant volumes from the Founding period will inspire visitors to the National Constitution Center for generations to come."

The upcoming gallery is the next phase of the National Constitution Center's project to reimagine the Center's visitor experience. The National Constitution Center just opened the new First Amendment gallery on September 6—the first in a series of new galleries.

In 2022, Judge and Mrs. Luttig generously pledged $2M in commitment to the National Constitution Center to support the Center's founding principles gallery and the Center's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's birth in 2026. In 2021, Judge and Mrs. Luttig donated the funds to move, redesign, and install the iconic 50-ton marble-engraved First Amendment Tablet in its new, permanent home inside the National Constitution Center overlooking Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

Judge Luttig is a trustee of the National Constitution Center.

Additional details and photos of the artifacts are available on the National Constitution Center website, ConstitutionCenter.org .

About the National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia brings together people of all ages and perspectives, across America and around the world, to learn about, debate, and celebrate the greatest vision of human freedom in history, the U.S. Constitution. A private, nonprofit organization, we serve as America's leading platform for constitutional education and debate.

