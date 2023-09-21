REALLY Joins Forces with T-Mobile to Bring Sharing Economy to Telecom

REALLY Wireless customers will benefit from the combined quality of T-Mobile's nationwide 5G coverage and REALLY's cutting edge DeWi Network offering enhanced privacy, speed and coverage, powered by local communities.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALLY today announced its new wholesale relationship with T-Mobile, enabling REALLY to accelerate its nationwide availability. REALLY is advancing the future of mobile by bringing the sharing economy to mobile phone service by enabling individuals and businesses to "host" small cell radios on their roof or balcony. REALLY has chosen T-Mobile, America's 5G leader, with the largest and fastest 5G network , for the launch of REALLY Wireless.

This innovative deal brings together REALLY's unique distribution network and team of consumer brand builders with the best of what T-Mobile's network has to offer. This powerful collaboration will enable consumers to combine America's 5G leader with a community-driven, decentralized wireless network focused on providing this incredible new product & service from REALLY to its subscribers.

"T-Mobile is thrilled to collaborate with REALLY Wireless, embracing innovation that creates accretive value proposition within new technologies. What they're building is distinctive, and we're proud to offer our leading nationwide 5G network to further their mission to help communities access the sharing economy," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "REALLY's leadership team has a proven track record of building disrupting consumer brands, and we know they will do it again."

In anticipation of its launch, REALLY has begun deployment of its decentralized wireless mobile network and is now rapidly covering the population of Austin. Wireless subscribers will be able to use their existing phone or buy a new phone to communicate seamlessly on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network and REALLY's network.

"We're building the modern telecom company focused on the consumer and privacy that gives subscribers the opportunity to support their communities via local residents and businesses who power the network – that's a very unique mission that received major validation today," said Adam Lyons, CEO of REALLY. "Teaming up with T-Mobile gives us the platform we need to bring our services to nearly every American who values privacy and community. REALLY is pioneering a new business model that supports the people, while protecting each and every subscriber's privacy. Nothing like this has ever been done before."

About REALLY:

Founded in 2022, REALLY is the latest venture from CEO Adam Lyons, founder of unicorn TheZebra.com, the top insurance comparison site in the United States. REALLY is paving the way for a new era of community-driven mobile ecosystems. By harnessing the latest infrastructure and technology breakthroughs, REALLY will offer consumers more choice, security, privacy, speed and coverage. REALLY's $18M seed round marks the largest telecommunications seed round in U.S. history.

View original content:

SOURCE Really Communications