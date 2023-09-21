THE MANHATTAN VINTAGE SHOW RETURNS THIS FALL, EXTENDED TO THREE DAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25-YEAR HISTORY

Dates Set for October 20, 21, and 22, Featuring Over 90 Dealers and Exclusive Collections at the Metropolitan Pavilion in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Manhattan Vintage Show is back and bigger than ever. This fall, from Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd, fashion enthusiasts will gather at the renowned Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City for the show's most sensational event of 2023. Breaking new ground, the show is extending to three full days, marking a historic first in its 25-year history. This expansion, driven by new owners Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer, bolsters the vintage resurgence and champions vintage as the future of fashion.

The Manhattan Vintage Show is New York City's largest collection of vintage and promises an unparalleled experience this October. Open to the public, the event will feature over 90 vintage dealers from around the world , bringing in never-before-seen collections, including rare personal archives from prominent fashion designers.

Amy Abrams, co-owner of The Manhattan Vintage Show and co-founder of Shop Extraordinary Enterprises, has propelled the show into a new era, breathing new life into the vintage industry as a whole. Recently honored as one of Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business , Abrams envisions vintage as the future of fashion and views The Manhattan Vintage Show as a platform to make vintage more accessible to all. With the introduction of a third day in October, the show extends the shopping experience, inviting both vintage enthusiasts and newcomers to enjoy an extra day of discovery.

" The Manhattan Vintage Show is pushing boundaries within the vintage industry, celebrating vintage fashion as a gateway to authentic self-expression, sustainable style, and unique finds," says Abrams, "It's where the past meets the future."

Under Abrams and Glimer's stewardship, the October show will introduce new vintage dealers, personal vintage archives from legendary fashion designers, and expanded categories like upcycle and pre-loved, broadening its dealer community and consumer base.

A highlight of the upcoming show is the exclusive sale of selected designs from legendary fashion designer Anthony Ferrara's personal collection. Ferrara's influential creations have left an indelible mark on the world of metal mesh clothing and accessories, notably through his eponymous label and Whiting & Davis, and have been worn by celebrities including Cher, Tina Turner, Kim Kardashian, and Gwyneth Paltrow. This limited edition archival collection, meticulously curated by both the designer and Amy Abrams, will be previewed at Shop Extraordinary Enterprises' Regeneration store located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn , prior to being featured for purchase at the Manhattan Vintage Show.

More than just a vintage showcase, The Manhattan Vintage Show is a vibrant celebration of individual and personal style. In addition to an extensive selection of vintage fashion, textiles, and jewelry, attendees can enjoy on-demand vintage tailoring services by Alternew , private changing rooms throughout the venue, and a variety of food and beverages available for purchase.

For ticket information and further details, visit www.manhattanvintage.com , @thevintageshow . Early Access and General Admission tickets are available for purchase on EVENTBRITE.

ABOUT SHOP EXTRAORDINARY ENTERPRISES

Born from a love of retail, Shop Extraordinary Enterprises was established by co-founders Amy Abrams and Ronen Glimer to create transformative retail experiences that bolster the courage of entrepreneurs, the spirit of creativity, and the power of human connection. The company, headquartered in NYC, supports entrepreneurs while powering communities in innovative and sustainable ways. The company's portfolio of brands includes Artists & Fleas , a retail showcase for makers and creators since 2003, Regeneration , a marketplace of vintage, thrift, and upcycled fashion, established in 2021, and The Manhattan Vintage Show .

