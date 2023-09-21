Donatos Brings Back the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza for Limited Time

Ohio-Based Pizza Franchise Fan-Favorite and Irresistible Sweet and Hot Pizza Returns

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donatos, the premium pizza franchise famous for its Edge to Edge® toppings, is thrilled to announce the return of the fan-favorite Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza! This delicious delight will be available for a limited time, starting on Friday, September 22nd and sizzling its way onto Donatos' menu until October 29th.

Donatos Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza (PRNewswire)

What makes the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza so special, you ask? Loaded with pepperoni Edge to Edge® toppings, fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed red peppers, and to top it all off, a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey, this limited offering will be perfect for all pizza lovers. This unique creation brings a bit of heat and balances it with the irresistible sweetness of honey, creating an unforgettable pizza experience that has garnered a dedicated following.

As if the return of the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza was not exciting enough, Donatos has another treat in store for its customers. From September 22th to October 29th, pizza enthusiasts can enjoy an exclusive $3 discount on a large Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza by using the promo code "HOT" when ordering online. Do not miss out on this limited-time culinary sensation while saving on your order. To go along with the celebration of Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza, Donatos will also be offering Hot Honey Wings to share the same hot and sweet flavor of the fan-favorite special pizza.

"We are excited to bring back the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza for our customers who cannot get enough of its bold and flavorful combination," said Jodie Conrad, the Chief Marketing Officer at Donatos. "According to market research from Datassential and the TODAY Show, sweet and spicy pairings on menus are up 38% from last year and hot honey is projected to outpace nearly all other culinary and beverage flavors by 2027. Guests have requested that we bring this pizza back when we first introduced the new premium offering earlier this year, and we have delivered! We invite everyone to come in and experience the perfect balance of heat and sweetness that makes the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza a true Donatos classic."

Donatos continues to expand its national footprint and increase its presence in existing markets. Today, Donatos is served in over 460 locations across 28 states, including 177 traditional Donatos restaurants. Donatos' products are also proudly served in ten sports and entertainment venues throughout their markets. The latest inclusion to this list is the official pizza of the Cincinnati Bengals in Paycor Stadium.

For more information about Donatos, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote, who founded Donatos in 1963. With over 461 locations in 28 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 177 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Oklahoma. Donatos' products are also proudly served in over 285 non-traditional locations (273 locations with Red Robin, ten sports and entertainment venues, and a partnership with REEF Kitchens). For more information, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

Contact: Tom Farrell, Franchise Elevator PR, (847) 945-1300 tfarrell@franchiseelevator.com

Donatos Pizza (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donatos