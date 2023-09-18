Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Presents the 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala: A Night of Hope and Transformation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is excited to announce its highly anticipated 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala, a celebration that promises an unforgettable evening of transforming lives, philanthropy and community spirit. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 30, bringing together supporters, advocates and beneficiaries for a remarkable night of fundraising and impact. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

This signature event brings together the community united by a common goal – to provide children with a fresh start.

This unforgettable night will celebrate over 8,900 children whose lives have been transformed through the gift of a Fresh Start. Fresh Start celebrates 32 years of incredible and life-changing work by the doctors and staff, along with their volunteers, partners and donors who have supported them along the way, giving each and every child a chance to live life apart from their condition.

The Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala is the pinnacle of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' efforts to transform the lives of children with physical deformities through the gift of reconstructive surgery and comprehensive medical care. As a leading nonprofit organization, Fresh Start has been dedicated to providing children with the opportunity for a fresh start, empowering them to overcome physical limitations and thrive in every aspect of their lives.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth with physical deformities by providing comprehensive reconstructive surgery at no cost to the patient and their family. All of the world-class medical professionals generously donate their time and talent to deliver much-needed medical care and one hundred percent of all financial contributions go directly toward the patients. Every dollar donated allows Fresh Start to gift five dollars in medical services.

This year's Butterfly Gala takes on a festive and vibrant Oktoberfest theme, promising a night of celebration and transformation. Attendees will be treated to an enchanting atmosphere featuring traditional Oktoberfest decor, live music and an array of delectable cuisine. The event's program will include heartwarming stories from beneficiaries who have undergone life-changing surgeries, shedding light on the profound impact that Fresh Start's work has on children and their families.

The Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala is an opportunity for attendees to make a lasting difference in the lives of children facing medical challenges. Funds raised during the gala will directly support Fresh Start Surgical Gifts' mission to provide critical medical interventions to children in need. With a silent auction, live entertainment, and an electrifying atmosphere, guests are sure to enjoy an evening filled with meaningful connections and unforgettable moments. The after party will feature exciting casino games and a themed pretzel bar.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us at the 2023 Annual Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala. This event not only allows us to showcase the incredible transformations our children experience, but also brings together a diverse group of individuals united by a common goal – to provide children with the fresh start they deserve," says Shari Brasher, CEO of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts.

Since 1991, Fresh Start has expanded into multiple regions throughout the U.S., headquartered in San Diego, with locations in Chicago, San Antonio and globally in Costa Rica with Sanford Health, PediaClinic and Hospital Metropolitano. Fresh Start accepts applications on an ongoing basis, with one goal of making screenings, healthcare and treatments available and accessible for as many children as possible at absolutely no cost to the family. Children may be cared for in San Diego at Rady Children's Hospital, San Antonio at University Hospital or Chicago at Comer Children's Hospital.

Fresh Start remains committed to helping improve the lives of children and families across the U.S., partnering with organizations that share their mission and vision. For more information on Fresh Start or to donate, visit FreshStart.org. For more information about the Oktoberfest Butterfly Gala and to purchase tickets, please click here. For media inquiries, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens who have physical and cosmetic deformities through their gift of reconstructive surgery. Providing reconstructive, plastic and neurosurgeries for children across the U.S., Fresh Start's commitment to children extends far beyond medical care. The organization ensures their children will leave feeling more empowered than before. Every child receives the highest quality medical care, and the families never see a bill for the services provided. 100% of contributions go directly to medical programs. To learn more, visit FreshStart.org .

