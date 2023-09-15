Spherion's Orange Vault Rewards Hard-Working Employees Nationwide

Leading Staffing and Recruiting Company Shows Appreciation to its Employees During National Staffing Employee Week with More Than $140,000 in Cash Rewards

ATLANTA , Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today the recipients of its newest employee rewards program, The Orange Vault. Over the course of a four-week-long campaign that concluded on Sept. 15, the company awarded more than $140,000 in cash prizes to over 650 dedicated employees across Spherion's 200-plus offices, with one winner, Malakai Scandrick, receiving a $10,000 grand cash prize.

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (PRNewsfoto/Spherion Staffing) (PRNewswire)

"Through The Orange Vault, we had the privilege of extending our heartfelt appreciation to our employees for their remarkable efforts in the form of meaningful cash prizes," said Rebecca Rogers Tijerino, group president of Spherion. "I am constantly filled with awe and admiration for the unyielding dedication displayed by our franchisees, their staff members and our extraordinary employees. We're proud to celebrate our grand prize winner, Malakai Scandrick, and our more than 650 local winners."

The Orange Vault campaign launched on Aug. 21 and ran for four weeks, concluding on Sept. 15 during National Staffing Employee Week. During that time, Spherion awarded weekly cash prizes to its dedicated employees while covering the cost of all prize-related taxes so winners can enjoy the full prize amount. To be eligible, employees had to be active on assignment and in good standing with their local office. The winners, including Scandrick, were selected from Spherion's 200-plus offices nationwide.

"I'm incredibly grateful to the entire Spherion team in Byron who have supported me from the very beginning to ensure that I was matched with the right job," said Scandrick, who earned eligibility for his work at TEAM Industrial in Fort Valley, Georgia. "Winning the grand prize means a lot to me. While I plan to put the majority of the prize money into savings, the rest of it will help me pursue my passion for photography. This prize will allow me to invest in the right equipment to be able to excel in this space. It's awesome to know Spherion has my back in both my current role and in my future aspirations."

Scandrick relocated to Byron from Jonesboro in November of 2022 and found Spherion during the transition into his new home. After applying with the brand, he was contacted by a recruiter the next day, who then worked closely with Scandrick to match him to his current position as an assembler with Team Industrial. To the Spherion team in Byron, Scandrick's determination, stellar attitude, and strong work ethic earned him recognition as a standout candidate who was extremely deserving of a chance to make his career dreams a reality.

Each Spherion office enriches its community through connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day—and when successful, the office and its investments flow back into the neighborhoods it serves. The power of Spherion is in its local roots.

To learn more about The Orange Vault, visit Spherion.com/orangevault .

About Spherion

With more than 75 years of staffing and recruiting experience, Spherion stands out as a leader in the industry, leveraging the power of local to support its vast network of independent franchisees. True to its tagline, Let's Get to Work, Spherion provides temporary, temp-to-hire, direct hire, and managed hiring services to more than 4,000 businesses nationwide across its 200+ locations. With a 4.8/5 star Google review score and recognition as a Top 100 Staffing Company to Work for by World Staffing Awards, a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review, and ranking in the top 15% on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list, Spherion has a proven ability to cater to the ever-changing demands of America's workforce. Backed by the world's largest talent company, Spherion provides superior staffing and recruiting solutions through its General Staffing franchise model and Professional IT model.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spherion Staffing and Recruiting