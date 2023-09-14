Verkada and Convergint partner to deliver smarter, safer buildings

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada , a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced a partnership with Convergint , a global leader in service-based systems integration. Driven by a shared commitment to safety and customer service, paired with Convergint's vast global footprint and Verkada's best-in-class technology, the partnership will empower both organizations to serve a broader global customer base.

Convergint (PRNewswire)

"Convergint is focused on being our customers' best service provider," said Joe Young, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Convergint. "By enabling security incident reduction, improving response time, and optimizing threat management, Verkada's cloud platform supports making the world safer for our customers and communities. We're excited to work closely with Verkada to deliver these solutions to our global customers."

Verkada's mission is to protect people and property in a privacy-sensitive way. Their cloud-based building security and management platform has rapidly grown and evolved since the company was founded in 2016. Today, more than 19,000 customers across 70 countries leverage Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, intercoms, and workplace management — to operate safer, smarter buildings.

"We have long admired Convergint and are delighted that today we can partner with their team to enhance safety in the communities we serve together. They have created a strong, service-focused culture and consistently live up to their mission to be customers' best service providers," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada.

Convergint leads the industry with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations globally. And with their continued commitment to innovation and delivering top-tier technical expertise, they have helped solidify their reputation as a leader within the physical security industry for over two decades.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past six years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 19,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada