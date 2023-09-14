M&T Bank Appoints Phil Cohen as Maine Regional President

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) today announced its appointment of Phil Cohen as Regional President of Maine. In this role, Cohen will partner with M&T's Community Bank leadership team—which includes members from its retail, business banking, wealth management, and charitable teams—to continue developing M&T's business and engagement in The Pine Tree State. Cohen will continue to serve in his role as Commercial Senior Group Manager Commercial Real Estate New Hampshire/Maine. He assumes this new role following the retirement of Dan Thornton earlier this year.

"Phil's combination of deep banking experience and knowledge of Maine continues to be an asset to M&T, our partners, and our customers," said Mike Keegan, M&T Bank Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Community Banking. "We empower regional leaders to bring all the enterprise capabilities of a large bank to the communities we serve by delivering a unique and customized banking experience to our customers."

Under its local engagement model, M&T separates the geographic areas it serves into community regions led by regional presidents. Because they know their communities best, these teams work to create differentiated strategies to serve their markets, combining the capabilities of a large institution with the care and empathy of a neighborhood bank. They also make decisions locally about community activities, grants, and lending.

"It's an amazing opportunity to serve as regional president," said Cohen. "I've long admired Maine since first experiencing its quality of life in my childhood and having now worked in the region for almost two decades, I remain inspired by Maine's unique geography, robust economy, and resilient workforce. I look forward to working throughout the community to continue to build upon the positive economic momentum in the state."

Cohen joined M&T in 2022 following its acquisition of People's United Bank and has been with the combined organization for 18 years, most recently as Group Manager for the Commercial Real Estate teams in Maine and New Hampshire. He has been an active member of M&T's New Hampshire Charitable Contributions Committee.

Cohen is an active member of the community and currently serves as Chairperson of the Economic Development Commission (EDC) of Portsmouth, NH, and has been involved with the EDC for 12 years. He also serves on the board of the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth. In addition, Cohen is a 14-year member of the Board of Directors for The Housing Partnership, a non-profit affordable housing developer based in the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire, where he currently serves as Treasurer.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the northeastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

M&T Bank

+1 (929) 651-0447

flentini@mtb.com

© 2023 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Phil Cohen, M&T Bank Regional President, Maine (PRNewswire)

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation