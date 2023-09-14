GOODYEAR HAS BEEN HONORING HEROIC TRUCK DRIVERS ON THE ROADS FOR 40 YEARS

Goodyear will recognize more commercial truckers for the 2023 Highway Hero Award

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week and the 40th year of the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the call for entries for the 2023 Highway Hero Award. Since 1983 Goodyear has been recognizing commercial truck drivers who go above and beyond their regular duties to keep our highways safe.

"Commercial truck drivers fulfill an important, vital job for our country and communities. Nearly every aspect of our daily lives is made possible thanks to a commercial truck driver," said Dave Beasley, vice president, North America Commercial. "This year, to celebrate Goodyear's 125th anniversary, we want to acknowledge even more of those who go above and beyond to keep America moving, whether it's on the highways, on job sites or in our communities."

To commemorate this historic year, Goodyear will select two winners from a wider pool of commercial drivers than ever before. Now through Dec. 31, 2023, Goodyear is inviting nominations for truckers with a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) who went above and beyond the call of duty to help others on the road, regardless of whether in a long-haul truck, a dump truck or certain regional delivery and vocational vehicles.

To enter or nominate a CDL driver who went above and beyond in the line of duty, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/ and use the nomination form to share the story. Goodyear will determine an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select two winners and up to four finalists. Goodyear will announce the award winners in early 2024, honoring the drivers with cash prizes, a Goodyear prize package including travel and hotel expense for a trip to New Orleans for a winner announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in March 2024. Up to four runners-up will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages.

Earlier this year, Goodyear recognized Andrew Waits, a full-time truck driver from Tacoma, Wash., for his swift thinking and courage to act while a life was on the line. As a result of an accident, a motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle on a busy, four-lane highway. Andrew quickly positioned his tractor trailer to shield the unconscious motorcyclist from oncoming traffic and attended to the injured man using skills he learned as a volunteer firefighter until first responders could arrive.

"You never know what you're going to see on any given day," said Andrew. "This accident happened right in front of me, and I had to think quick. I utilized my knowledge and instincts to help those in need at a very crucial time."

Eligible nominees for this year's Highway Hero Award must be a full-time commercial driver with a valid CDL, reside in the U.S. or Canada and be actively operating a commercial, infrastructure, vocational vehicle or non-lifesaving emergency vehicle with rim size greater than 19 inches. Moreover, the commercial trucker must be on the job at the time of the heroic incident and the act must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023. To learn more about the Highway Hero Award, view exclusive content and read the full terms and conditions, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

The Goodyear Highway Hero Award is one way Goodyear helps recognize the growth and importance of the commercial trucking industry. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. During 2023, Goodyear celebrated its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

