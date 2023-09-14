Add Artistic OtterBox Protection to the New iPhone 15

-Figura Series and Lumen Series Join iPhone Case Portfolio-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express your style with OtterBox Figura Series and Lumen Series for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max. These slim cases offer extra protection with carefully curated designs that allow the iPhone design to be the focus.1 Figura Series and Lumen Series are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com .

Figura Series protects iPhone 15 models with the quiet luxury of artistic self-expression. The flexible, soft-touch material provides a comfortable grip and raised edges to help guard the screen and camera. The design was inspired by gouache painting, a process that allows areas of solid color to form while mixing with water to create translucent effects. Using this process allowed the colors to blend developing a piece of artwork for iPhone while highlighting the iconic design users know and love.

"Designing Figura Series involved blending color and water for a result that flows around the case with an almost creamy look. The colors picked for this case are ones I considered bright and happy, which worked perfectly with the softer art," said Samantha Fowler, OtterBox graphic illustrator and artist. "Abstract art is often a combination of experimentation and collaboration, and Figura Series is no exception. After input from my team, trying different colors and brushstrokes, I feel the finished designs worked out perfectly to create a protective case that is also a piece of art on iPhone."

For a more polished look, Lumen Series provides a pop of color, further protecting your iPhone 15 while allowing the design to shine. The slim and clear case adds a beautifully striking splash of color around the MagSafe ring and bumpers. Lumen Series also offers further protection against drops and daily wear. The grippy texture around the bumper provides a confident hold on the case. Guard the screen and camera against falls with the beveled edge so you can enjoy the amazing camera and brilliant display with less fear of drops and scratches.

OtterBox Figura Series and Lumen Series are available now at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com .

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Figura Series and Lumen Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

Figura Series protects iPhone 15 models with the quiet luxury of artistic self-expression. (PRNewswire)

For a more polished look, Lumen Series provides a pop of color, further protecting your iPhone 15 while allowing the design to shine. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox