Lone Wolf teams up with Realtor.com® to bring exclusive buyer reports to over 500,000 real estate agents

Collaboration will connect Realtor.com®'s newest product, Listing Toolkit, to real estate's top CMA solution, Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce an expanded relationship with Realtor.com®, which will make exclusive buyer intel reports from Listing Toolkit, the newest product offering from Realtor.com®, available in Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf, real estate's top comparative market analysis (CMA) solution. This integration will help over 500,000 Cloud CMA subscribers improve their listing presentations and put their clients in a better position to succeed in the home selling process.

"We're proud to collaborate with Realtor.com® and make the information from this exciting new solution available in Cloud CMA," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "Lone Wolf is deeply committed to collaborating with other industry leaders like Realtor.com® to give real estate professionals the best information, experience, and software in our market-leading open ecosystem. We're confident this partnership will help agents across the country own the pivotal moments in the listing and selling process and take their business' success in their hands."

Realtor.com®'s Listing Toolkit, which is currently available for purchase across the country, helps agents win and sell listings, from elevating their brand to sellers and identifying matching buyers to promoting listings leveraging Realtor.com®'s consumer audience. The integration with Cloud CMA means mutual users can add several premium report pages to their CMAs, including Realtor.com® reports with insights into matching buyers and buyer demand to showcase deeper market intelligence to prospective sellers.

"We're excited for this integration with Lone Wolf and to connect Listing Toolkit and Cloud CMA," said Blake Elmquist, Vice President, Seller Category at Realtor.com®. "Like Lone Wolf, we're on a mission to keep agents at the center of the transaction and give them the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing market. This alliance represents the best of both worlds—listing insights from Realtor.com® and CMAs from Lone Wolf—coming together to improve the modern real estate experience for both Realtors® and their clients."

With over 500,000 agent subscribers, Cloud CMA is real estate's top choice for CMAs. The solution translates data from the MLS to produce compelling CMAs and listing presentations, helping agents win more listings and assist their clients in making smart, confident, informed decisions. The integration with Listing Toolkit adds both Cloud CMA and Realtor.com® to Lone Wolf Marketplace, a free catalog of partner integrations that connects agents and brokers with everything they need for their client experience, such as home warranty, disclosures, EMD, rental screening and much more, in one place.

"Beyond the technology, what's so exciting about this integration is the power it now grants to agents and their sellers," said Greg Robertson, Strategic Advisor for Lone Wolf. "With Listing Toolkit and Cloud CMA working in concert, agents can essentially 'reverse prospect' for interested buyers and directly increase demand for their listings. This is a huge competitive advantage for agents, and it couldn't come at a better time."

Realtor.com®'s Listing Toolkit and the integration with Cloud CMA is currently available for purchase across the country. More information is available here.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Dallas, TX, and Minneapolis, MN.

