Commvault Continues to Lead in GigaOm Radar Report: Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Large Enterprises

Once again named a 'Leader' and 'Outperformer' for best-in-class BaaS experience, strong integrations, and crucial cyber resiliency features

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a "Leader" and an "Outperformer" in its most recent report, the GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Large Enterprises.

An assessment of competing solutions, the GigaOm Radar report places Commvault in the Leaders circle of the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant, highlighting its platform-driven approach with strong integration across the portfolio, a best-in-class BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service) experience, exceptional data management capabilities, and cyber resiliency features.

"Commvault's strong position in GigaOm's latest Radar report reaffirms our commitment to delivering secure, efficient, and scalable data protection," said Param Kumarasamy, Vice President of Product Management, Commvault. "With AI-driven anomaly detection, threat mitigation, and risk analysis capabilities, we help customers improve their security posture across any hybrid cloud environment."

The GigaOm Radar Report is a forward-looking analysis that plots vendor solutions' relative value and progression based on strategy and execution. The Radar report includes a breakdown of each vendor's offering, highlights the key hybrid cloud data protection vendors and, according to GigaOm, equips IT decision-makers with the information to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. GigaOm defines large enterprises as organizations with 1,000 or more employees.

GigaOm describes Commvault as having "a comprehensive hybrid cloud data protection portfolio with excellent cyber resiliency capabilities and a very broad workload support across clouds," deeming it "well-suited for organizations with advanced data management requirements."

"Commvault delivers a best-in-class BaaS experience with Metallic. The solution offers broad services, including excellent cyber resiliency features and regulatory compliance," said Max Mortillaro, Analyst, Data Analytics and AI, GigaOm. "[Commvault] supports an extensive range of platforms, including multicloud, databases, unstructured data, Kubernetes, and SaaS applications, making it capable of replacing a traditional on-premises data protection solution for most use cases."

In addition to vast support for distributed cloud workloads, GigaOm also calls attention to Commvault's robust security capabilities, including insights and posture management tools, malware scanning, threat detection and alerting, immutable data backups, and more. To find out how Commvault stood out versus the competition, read the full report here: GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for Large Enterprises.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

