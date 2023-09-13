Climate Commodities Taps Former Family Office Executive John Jose to Launch Climate Economy Finance Group, Climate Commodities Finance Partners

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Commodities (CC), a climate economy-focused platform company with operating subsidiaries in physical trading, mineral processing & refining, transportation & logistics, renewable power, and insurance, today announced the launch of Climate Commodities Finance Partners (CCFP). John Jose, a former family office executive, will lead CCFP as its President.

"John's wealth of experience in capital formation positions CCFP exceptionally well to fulfill key capital gaps facing the climate economy and allows the Climate Commodities platform to offer its customers customized financing solutions to alleviate capital bottlenecks," said Nicholaus Rohleder, Co-Founder of Climate Commodities.

Prior to CCFP, John served as Portfolio Manager at Headington Companies, a multi-billion-dollar single-family office based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where he led multi-sector direct investment and investment manager deal execution, strategy formation, and strategy implementation. John holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and will be based in Dallas, TX.

"Climate Commodities has built a cutting-edge service platform for companies leading the new climate economy. I am excited about the initiatives we have in the works to help companies, investors, and strategic partners bridge the gap between innovation and investment. Our platform is designed to streamline access to capital markets for climate tech innovators while providing investors with curated opportunities to support businesses that are making a measurable impact on sustainability", said John Jose, President of Climate Commodities Finance Partners.

John will lead CCFP's rollout of a comprehensive suite of financing solutions at the corporate and project level across all major climate economy sub-sectors, including critical minerals and materials, solar, energy storage, hydrogen, carbon capture, alternative fuels, sustainable agriculture, and the circular economy. CCFP will be supported by the Climate Commodities platform's synergistic product suite of turnkey offtake, feedstock, and counterparty credit risk management solutions.

Climate Commodities Finance Partners (CCFP) serves all internal and external finance needs for Climate Commodities (CC), a climate economy-focused platform company with operating subsidiaries in physical trading, mineral processing & refining, transportation & logistics, renewable power, insurance, and financial services.

