Surf's Up in Texas: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces Two Signed Agreements as Statewide Development Surges

Leading Coffee Franchise Continues to Welcome Multi-Unit Operators Expanding the Brand's Footprint Across Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces two newly signed agreements in Texas. A three-store deal has been inked for Dallas-Fort Worth and a five-unit agreement has been awarded to develop in the North San Antonio market.

Texas continues to prove a hot market for the brand as expansion now surges to 24 stores in development with an additional 20 in discussion. Just this month, Bad Ass Coffee opened in Cypress, and is expected open in Little Elm and McKinney by year's end. Company leadership still sees vast opportunity to expand in Austin, Dallas- Fort Worth, Houston, and the Gulf Coast – Seabrook, Galveston, Corpus Christi, and South Padre Island.

Behind the three-store agreement in Dallas – Fort Worth is franchisee Brandon Lind. As a successful business owner for more than 12 years, Lind was ready to challenge himself to try something new and align his entrepreneurial background with his passion for coffee. He was introduced to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii by his mother who visited the Las Vegas franchise location that opened in late 2022, and shared its success. Inspired to learn more, he reached out to the team and was impressed not only by the leadership, financials, and support, but the product and culture that Bad Ass Coffee has established. Lind is currently in site selection for his first location which is slated to open spring 2024.

"I was on the hunt for a coffee brand that aligned with the values I was seeking in a business, paired with a high-quality product I could be proud to serve, and quite honestly was coming up short," said Lind. "That is until I discovered Bad Ass Coffee. From the atmosphere that is created in the store, to the convenience of a drive thru model, and a high-quality coffee that Fort Worth simply hasn't seen before, I knew I found my fit. As a Fort Worth resident, I look forward to serving new customers and engraining this business into the community."

Alongside this agreement is a five-store development deal that will bring locations to the San Antonio market. Multi-unit operators continue to see the growth potential across the state, capitalizing on development opportunities.

"Texas continues to be a hot market for us," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "We're growing with sophisticated players who see the immense value in diversifying their portfolios with an emerging coffee shop that has a distinct competitive advantage. More than 70% of our system is now comprised of multi-unit operators, and we look forward to welcoming more growth-minded individuals to our 'ohana."

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with prime markets available nationwide.

Alongside impressive development, the brand continues to achieve strong performance marks. According to Bad Ass Coffee's 2023 FDD, the top 50% of stores saw an average net sale of more than $1 million, with the average of the top 25% exceeding $1.2 million*.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30 U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

