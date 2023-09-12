Rita Ora x Primark: From loyal customer to global brand partner - Primark joins forces with Rita Ora for new fashion collaboration

Rita Ora x Primark is a new fashion collection which brings together Rita's creative vision with her long-time love of Primark

Designed around a core vision of versatility, the collection is based on Rita's unique personal style across day and night

This is Primark's first ever truly international collaboration, with the first collection landing in all 430+ of Primark's stores from September 19 th

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International fashion retailer Primark is teaming up with global superstar and style icon Rita Ora to launch a new multi-season fashion collaboration which will allow Primark customers to shop her famous style for less.

Following a weekend of speculation sparked by Primark's window black-out across its entire store estate, Primark today unveils Rita Ora x Primark: a versatile new fashion line almost two years in the making. All pieces are designed to become wardrobe staples that can be loved, worn and shared season after season – a theme which will run throughout the partnership. The collaboration fuses Rita's love of fashion with Primark's 50+ year history of providing quality essentials and the latest trends at the very best value on the high street.

The collection was closely co-designed by Primark and Rita alongside emerging London-based designer Jawara Alleyne, and styled by Rita's stylist Pippa Atkinson. Underpinned by a vision of 'versatility for everyone', it offers customers a piece of her unique style across knitwear, denim, tailoring, casualwear and outerwear, plus accessories and shoes. It will span a 'day to night' theme, reflecting many of Rita's favorite looks, with each piece easily styled to reflect a broad range of personalities, trends and styles from casual everyday essentials to statement evening looks. Casualwear items, including hoodies and t-shirts, also feature symbols personal to Rita, with references to her recently released album, You & I.

The multi-talented singer-songwriter is a life-long Primark fan and customer: early family visits as a child through to teenage trips with friends to her local Primark in Hammersmith, West London, have evolved into a long-standing love of the brand and how it enables shoppers to access great quality style on any budget. Over the last two years Rita and Primark have worked closely together and she has been involved at every stage of the process from design through to the making of the collection. Rita also spent time getting to know Primark behind the scenes and visited Primark's Sustainable Cotton Programme in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Rita Ora said, "Throughout my life, I have always wanted to look stylish, and when I was younger, I couldn't have done that without Primark. I could always stretch my budget with so many great pieces from Primark. Honestly, that is really when I learned how to get creative and play with fashion. Creating this collection with Primark has been very nostalgic for me, and I can't wait for the world to see it!"

Jermaine Lapwood, Director of Future Trends and Innovation at Primark, added, "In a world of collaboration overload, it's more important than ever for brand partnerships to be rooted in genuine authenticity and connection. We've known Rita to be a Primark fan for a long time, but it was only when we ran into her almost two years ago and got chatting that we realized the extent of her love for the brand. The instant chemistry between both parties was undeniable, and today, following months of collaboration, I'm so proud to be revealing Rita Ora x Primark. Bringing together the best of Primark and Rita, I hope the collection allows customers to express their true selves and to show their inner Ora."

Modelled by Rita, the campaign shoot took place in Trellick Tower and around Golborne Road, in West London – an area that Rita has called home for the last 15 years. The campaign is intended to represent togetherness and showcases freedom in dressing, a key theme throughout the entire collaboration.

The first Rita Ora x Primark collection will be available in all of Primark's stores across its 16 markets from Tuesday 19 September.

Customers will be able to browse the full range on the Primark website and check availability of their favorite products using the stock-checker before heading to their preferred store.

About Primark:

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 16 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark's ambition is to give clothing a longer life, protect life on the planet and support the livelihoods of people who make Primark products. As part of this, it has unveiled a series of commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain.

About Rita Ora:

Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with over 10 billion streams, four #1 UK singles and has held the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the history of the UK with a total of 13. She was among the first artists to receive a BRIT Billion award this year, acknowledging her outstanding achievement in recorded music by surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams.

Upon release, Rita's new album, You & I, was the highest new entry from a female act in the UK Official Albums Chart, debuting at #6, and landed the coveted #1 spot on the UK Official Independent Albums Chart. It features the #1 US Dance Radio hit "Praising You," a rework of Fatboy Slim's '90s chart-topping Grammy-nominated track, which PAPER declared "a house banger," and "You Only Love Me," lauded by Billboard as "a finely crafted ode to complicated romance" where Rita proves to be "an expert in the type of sleekly-designed, electro-tinged pop on display." You & I follows previous releases: Bang, a collaboration EP with GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Imanbek that mixes modern pop with '80s and '90s floor-filling house; Phoenix, which has amassed over four billion streams, spawned four platinum singles, including the award-winning track "Lonely Together" with Avicii; and Ora, her certified platinum debut album, which entered at #1 on the UK charts. In the US alone, Rita's acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her seven Top 10 hits on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, five of which reached #1, six Top 20 singles on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song with Iggy Azalea's "Black Widow."

As a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships in key sectors, Rita has continuously expanded her personal brand to new heights. In 2019, she launched the award-winning Próspero Tequila alongside Concecuh Brands and currently serves as Chief Creator Partner. Additionally, in 2022, Rita founded her sustainable activewear brand, Humans Being, where she operates as Chief Creative Officer. Her film and television credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Wonderwell, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu, Twist, The Masked Singer UK, The Voice Australia, The X-Factor UK, and the Netflix series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Rita will soon star opposite Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film Tin Soldier and will join Brandy in the Descendants sequel The Rise of Red on Disney+.

