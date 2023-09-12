Integreon Furthers Creative Services Innovation with Launch of Creo and Opening of State-of-the-Art Design Studio in Manila

Leveraging generative AI technology, Creo delivers unprecedented speed to the creation and enhancement of presentation materials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon, a trusted global provider of award-winning creative, business, and legal services, recently launched Creo, a patent-pending sophisticated generative AI tool that optimizes the creation of slides, decks and other presentation content. Additionally, Integreon has expanded its Manila delivery center with a new state-of-the-art design studio which will further enhance its graphic design, illustration, animation, podcasts, video, and production capabilities, among other creative services.

From the Latin root for "create, bring into being," Creo automates a wide range of time-consuming tasks in generating presentation materials including formatting, design editing, and image enhancement. Developed by Integreon's creative solutions team and in-house innovation team, i-Lab, this latest tool will further streamline the creation and production of strategic slides and decks.

"For 25 years, Integreon has showcased why it is a global leader in graphic design and production," said Murray Joslin, EVP of Creative and Business Solutions at Integreon. "Our clients are also leaders from highly competitive industries including consulting, investment banking, and financial services where the quality and strength of their presentation materials is their differentiator. They rely on our creative design services for high-quality, skilled resources and timely work. Creo and our newly expanded Manila design studio, further showcase our commitment to innovation, client collaboration, and investment for creative services delivery."

Located in Manila's Makati Central Business District, the Philippines has long been a strategic hub for Integreon's creative services. The opening of the design studio expands the company's capabilities, enables exceptional creative services across a range of mediums, and supports its focus on developing and identifying new and emerging visual technologies.

"Content creation and design is an area that is experiencing rapid change and is rife with opportunities for enabling technology," commented Subroto Mukerji, Integreon CEO. "The development of Creo and the opening of the Manila design studio is a direct reflection of our focus on leveraging technology and the investment we are making in the future of creative services."

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance solutions. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

