Discover the OpenLive NFT (OPV) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of OpenLive NFT on its platform in the Innovation zone and the OPV/USDT trading pair has been open for trading since 2023-09-05 14:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit OPV for trading since 2023-09-05 14:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for OPV will open at 2023-09-06 12:00 (UTC)

About OPV

OPV is a token that is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) network. The total supply of OPV tokens is 200,000,000, and it is allocated as follows: 50% for liquidity, 20% for team and advisors, 15% for marketing and partnerships, 10% for development, and 5% for community incentives. OpenLive NFT is a unique token that has real-world utility and value. Users can use OPV to become VIP members of a club or receive rewards and share profits by holding a valuable NFT like a shareholder.

Users can use OPV to become VIP members of a club or receive rewards and share profits by holding a valuable NFT like a shareholder. With the listing of OPV on XT.com, users can now trade and exchange OpenLive NFTs with ease, and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the emerging NFT market.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM,, expressed his delight in welcoming OpenLive NFT (OPV) to the platform, stating, "We are thrilled to have this unique token listed on XT.com. OpenLive NFT is a project that is dedicated to facilitating the buying, selling, and auctioning of a diverse range of NFT branding digital products, and we believe that it has the potential to become a game-changer in the NFT market." With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, XT.com strives to be the go-to destination for anyone looking to enter the world of NFTs and digital asset trading.

About OpenLive NFT

OpenLive NFT is a project that is dedicated to facilitating the buying, selling, and auctioning of a diverse range of NFT branding digital products. As a trusted platform for NFT transactions, OpenLive NFT provides users with a safe and easy-to-use interface, as well as a reliable payment system that ensures quick and secure transfers. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, OpenLive NFT strives to be the go-to destination for anyone looking to enter the world of NFTs and digital asset trading.

OpenLive NFT is not just a marketplace for buying and selling rare collections, it is a place where users can trade and exchange NFTs that have real-world utility and value. Users can use NFTs to become VIP members of a club or receive rewards and share profits by holding a valuable NFT like a shareholder. With the listing of OPV on XT.com, users can now trade and exchange OpenLive NFTs with ease, and take advantage of the opportunities presented by the emerging NFT market.

Website: omarket.live

Twitter: twitter.com/OpenLiveNFT

Telegram: t.me/OpenLiveNFT

Facebook: www.facebook.com/OpenLiveNFT

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/OpenLiveNFT

Whitepaper: docs.omarket.live

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.COM