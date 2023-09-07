Ulanzi Launches U-Mic: Superior Audio Quality Meets Remarkable Battery Life in the New Wireless Microphone System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulanzi, a leading name in camera accessories, proudly presents the U-Mic wireless microphone system. Setting a new gold standard, U-Mic boasts unparalleled audio fidelity paired with an impressive battery longevity, encapsulating Ulanzi's dedication to marrying innovation with reliability.

Uncompromised Audio Clarity

At the heart of Ulanzi U-Mic is its commitment to exceptional sound. Whether capturing the softest whispers or the most dynamic conversations, U-Mic ensures every nuance is recorded with unmatched fidelity.

Battery Life that Keeps Up with You

Forget frequent recharges. U-Mic's robust battery offers up to 14 hours of continuous recording, ensuring you stay in the moment, uninterrupted. And with its streamlined dual-charging case, power-ups are quick and convenient.

User-Friendly TFT Touch Screen

This intuitive interface grants users effortless control, providing real-time updates on recording volume, battery status, and other crucial parameters. Say goodbye to cumbersome buttons; with U-Mic, adjustments are a touch away.

Connect and Capture: Versatility at its Best

Recording scenarios vary, and U-Mic is ready for them all. From solo podcasts in mono to immersive stereo soundscapes to the unique safe track three radio modes, it's got your back. And with easy connectivity to cameras and phones, U-Mic plays well with almost all your devices.

Hear Every Side of the Story: Dual-Channel Recording

Life is full of dynamic conversations and ambient soundscapes. With U-Mic's dual-channel system, capture the richness of multiple audio sources simultaneously. Perfect for interviews, group chats, and those moments when one voice just isn't enough.

Quick Bits:

Device Compatibility: U-Mic pairs with cameras, smartphones, and laptops effortlessly.

Transmitter's Range: Impressive coverage up to 100 meters.

Storage Space: A solid 8GB in-built, with no external SD card support.

Price & Availability

Ulanzi U-Mic Wireless Microphone System A018GBB1

Retail Price: $99.95

Early Bird Price: $79.95, ending Sept 17th, 2023

To discover U-Mic's transformative audio experience, go to www.ulanzi.com or get in touch.

About Ulanzi

Founded in 2015, Ulanzi is a one-stop photography and videography solution provider focused on designing and manufacturing camera and photo accessories. They always tried to deliver the best quality products with a user-centric approach. The company now has three subbrands - Ulanzi, FALCAM, Vrig. Their products cover a wide range of photography and videography accessories, including tripods, lighting, microphones, quick release systems.

Contact: marketing@ulanzi.com

Ulanzi U-Mic Wireless Lavalier Microphone System A018GBB1 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ulanzi