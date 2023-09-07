J. Allen Dove Joins Edison Interactive as Chief Technology Officer

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a leading innovator in creating custom screen experiences using its SaaS platform Launchpad, is thrilled to announce the appointment of J. Allen Dove as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Allen joins the Edison Interactive team to spearhead the company's technological advancements and development projects across the SaaS platform, ad tech development, cloud infrastructure, and AI initiatives.

With over two decades of experience in the technology industry, Allen Dove brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Edison Interactive. His impressive career spans across various domains, including large-scale and transactional platform development and operations, software development, data science and machine learning, making him an invaluable addition to the company's leadership team.

"We are delighted to welcome Allen as our new Chief Technology Officer," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO of Edison Interactive. "Allen's proven track record of driving innovation and his deep knowledge of scaled global platform operations and cutting-edge technologies will play a pivotal role in taking our development projects to new heights. His leadership will be instrumental in our journey of delivering exceptional solutions to our clients."

Before joining Edison Interactive, Allen served as Chief Technology Officer at Magnite, where he led all product and engineering for Magnite's enterprise SSP and ad serving platform. Allen's extensive experience aligns perfectly with Edison Interactive's mission to provide cutting edge screen experiences to customers.

As the newly appointed CTO, Allen will be responsible for overseeing and driving the development of Edison Interactive's various projects, including the company's flagship SaaS platform, Launchpad, ad tech initiatives, cloud infrastructure enhancements, data development, and AI initiatives. His leadership will be crucial in ensuring these projects remain at the forefront of technological innovation.

"Joining Edison Interactive is an exciting opportunity in a fast-growing space, and I am eager to work with the talented team here," said J. Allen Dove. "The company's commitment to pushing technological boundaries aligns perfectly with my own passion for innovation. I look forward to contributing to Edison Interactive's continued success and helping shape the future of technology in our industry."

Edison Interactive, with its headquarters in Denver, CO, is renowned for its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for businesses across various sectors. The company's unique SaaS platform allows their customers to bring unique screen experiences to life in verticals such as Hospitality, Sports, Travel, Automotive and Healthcare.

J. Allen Dove's appointment as CTO comes at a time when Edison Interactive is experiencing significant growth and expansion. His strategic guidance and technical acumen will be instrumental in driving the company's mission of delivering innovative and reliable solutions to clients.

Edison Interactive is a leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) provider with an enterprise platform and a content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer screen experience across mobile devices, tablets and connected televisions (CTV), Edison is known for its custom user experiences for enterprise customers and a vast network of DOOH inventory. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

