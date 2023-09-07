Dearborn Public Schools Selects Highland Electric Fleets for Turnkey School Bus Electrification

Partnership will provide up to 18 electric school buses and 20 charging ports for exclusive use by the Dearborn Public Schools

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan's third-largest school district, Dearborn Public Schools, is partnering with Highland Electric Fleets , the leading provider of school bus fleet Electrification-as-a-Service in North America to deploy up to nine standard capacity Type D electric buses and up to nine lift-equipped special needs Type D buses. The buses will be provided by local Michigan Blue Bird bus dealer, Holland Bus Company. Over the course of a multi-year contract, 10 dual-port 60 kW chargers will be installed as part of this initiative to support fleet electrification, bringing cleaner transportation to students.

"The District is excited to take these first steps as part of our efforts to explore how electric buses can best meet the transportation needs of our students," said David Mustonen, Director of Communications at Dearborn Public Schools.

Backed by $7.1 million from EPA's Clean School Bus Rebate Program, Dearborn Schools is the third largest award recipient in the state, serving 37 schools with more than 20,000 students.

"Dearborn is dedicated to providing an outstanding educational experience for its students. Highland is thrilled to partner with the district and Holland Bus Company to help the transportation program reflect this commitment to excellence," said Michael Callender, Director of Fleet Solutions at Highland. "We're on a mission to make school bus electrification accessible and affordable for schools across the country, and bringing in electric school buses to improve air quality for the community continues the long history of automotive innovation and leadership in the hometown of Henry Ford."

Highland's comprehensive Electrification-as-a-Service offering delivers all the elements for fleet electrification including design, configuration, construction, utility engagement, fleet management, and maintenance over the course of a 15-year contract.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

About Dearborn Schools District

Dearborn Public Schools is the third largest school district in Michigan with more than 20,000 students. The district operates 37 schools across 36 buildings. We provide services ranging from the free preschool for qualified families to free early college programs that allow any able high school student to earn an associate degree or trade certificate before they graduate high school.

We take to heart our mission, which is – Students First: Inspire, Educate, Celebrate.

