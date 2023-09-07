NEW DELHI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAADA Group (www.avaada.com), a frontrunner in India's integrated energy sector, is pleased to announce its initiative to establish a cutting-edge Green Hydrogen and Ammonia manufacturing unit at Gopalpur Industrial Park, Odisha. This significant move comes in the wake of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL).

AVAADA Group Joins Hands with Tata Steel SEZ Ltd for a Landmark Green Ammonia Plant in Odisha (PRNewsfoto/Avaada Group) (PRNewswire)

Fast-Tracking the Green Energy Revolution

The collaboration is geared towards fast-tracking the shift to green energy and bolstering India's ambition to emerge as a global Green Hydrogen Manufacturing Hub. "The MoU is a crucial milestone in our journey towards the fruition of our Green Ammonia venture," remarked Mr. Vineet Mittal, Chairman of AVAADA Group.

Unwavering Support from the Odisha Government

"In light of the unparalleled support and robust initiatives from the Government of Odisha, I am actively encouraging all division heads within our group to amplify investments across various sectors in the state. The government officials in Odisha are not just regulators but facilitators, offering hands-on guidance through every step of the business process. This proactive approach has enabled us to experience the 'Ease of Doing Business' in its truest form, perfectly aligning with the vision set forth by Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji. The single-window clearance system in Odisha is not merely a policy on paper but a lived reality, making it an ideal destination for sustainable business growth," added Mr. Mittal.

Socio-Economic and Environmental Impact

The project is slated to generate around 1,600 direct and 4,000 indirect employment opportunities. Moreover, it aims to curtail annual carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 2 million tonnes, thereby contributing significantly to a greener and more prosperous future.

About AVAADA Group

Led by social entrepreneur Vineet Mittal, AVAADA Group is an integrated energy conglomerate with a diverse portfolio that spans from solar ingot manufacturing to green ammonia production. The group has set ambitious targets to achieve 11 GW of operational projects by 2026 and 30 GW by 2030.

For More Information:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204674/Avaada_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143606/4142240/Avaada_Group_Logo.jpg

Avaada Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avaada Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avaada Group