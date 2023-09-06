Sky Organics Increases Sustainability Efforts for National Organic Month

Commits to Planting Five Trees for Every Order for the Month of September

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Organics, recognized as the #1 Castor Oil brand in the U.S. and a leading provider of natural and certified organic personal care products, continues its mission to provide sustainable beauty care that is good for people and the planet. For National Organic Month, Sky Organics extends its support with Ecologi, a subscription-based carbon offsetting platform, to plant trees in core reforestation sites around the world.

In partnership with Ecologi for the month of September, Sky Organics will plant five trees for every order made on SkyOrganics.com and for every person who signs up for email & SMS alerts. (PRNewswire)

In partnership with Ecologi, Sky Organics has committed to planting one tree per order made on SkyOrganics.com and one tree for every person who signs up for Sky Organics' newsletter. In celebration of National Organic Month, Sky Organics is amplifying its sustainability efforts and dedication to supporting the climate crisis through reforestation. For the month of September, Sky Organics will plant five trees for every order made on SkyOrganics.com and for every person who signs up for email & SMS.

"At Sky Organics, we are committed to making a positive impact on the world and dedicated to environmental responsibility. Through our partnership with Ecologi, we are able to protect our planet, one tree at a time," said Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dean Neiger. "We continue to lead by example and invite our customers to join us in our efforts to fight climate change during National Organic Month and beyond."

As one of the fastest growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a B Corp certified, family-founded company, dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the right clean essentials. Since its inception in 2015, Sky Organics has pioneered simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair that harness the purity and potency of certified organic ingredients – making them good for people and the planet alike.

For more information and to purchase Sky Organics products visit www.SkyOrganics.com.

About Sky Organics

Find your beauty in a more hopeful world with Sky Organics, the creators of self-care essentials made with nature's pure and potent botanics. One of the fastest growing natural brands, Sky Organics is a B Corp certified, family-founded company, dedicated to showing consumers that living a natural, sustainable lifestyle can be easy and beautiful with the help of clean essentials. Our single ingredient beauty oils & butters and simple ingredient blends for face, body & hair harness the purity and potency of natural and certified organic ingredients to allow looking good, feeling good and doing good to coexist in harmony, and leave our world better than we found it. Products are available nationwide including Amazon, CVS, Natural Food Stores, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart, Whole Foods & SkyOrganics.com, among others.

About Ecologi:

Ecologi is the market leader in collective climate action. The B-Corp social enterprise runs a subscription service to reverse climate change, funding projects from carbon reduction to reforestation. Its mission is to reduce half of the world's projected greenhouse gas emissions in 2040 by 2040. Through its 35,000 members, including over 15,000 businesses, Ecologi has funded the planting of close to 50 million trees around the world, and reduced over 2.2 million tonnes of CO2e through certified carbon avoidance projects. In 2022, it was listed in the top 5 percent of B-Corps globally, garnering specific recognition in the Environment and Governance categories.

Sky Organics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Organics