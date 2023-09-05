Safeguarding Power Revolution: Unveiling the Safety Marvels of Jackery

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the portable energy storage industry evolves, safety remains a top priority. Manufacturers are diligently integrating comprehensive safety features, conducting rigorous testing, and securing industry-standard certifications to mitigate potential risks associated with electricity and power generation. This focus on safety reaffirms the industry's commitment to delivering reliable and secure solutions that can power users' lives without compromising their safety.

(PRNewswire)

The advent of solar generators has transformed the way we access energy on the move. Leading this transformation, Jackery unveiled its Solar Generator Plus Series at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition. The latest additions to the series, the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus, join the highly acclaimed 2000 Plus model. These state-of-the-art devices not only offer exceptional power capabilities but also embody a suite of safety features that distinguish them in the marketplace.

Solar Generators Under the Strictest Global Quality Standards

When it comes to safety, certifications serve as the gold standard, prioritizing consumer interests. The Plus Series has undergone meticulous testing and attained esteemed certifications that are required within the industry. Holding the CE EMC Class B/FCC EMI Class B certification/ these products not only meet rigorous electromagnetic compatibility standards but also safeguard consumers by ensuring their operation doesn't disrupt other electronic devices.

Additionally, the UL certification for safety underscores the commitment to the well-being of users. The Plus Series stand out by being UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certified and featuring UL Fall Protection, offering significant benefits to consumers. The UL 94 V-0 Flame Retardant certification assures consumers that these solar generators meet stringent safety standards, reducing the risk of fire hazards and enhancing overall user safety. Additionally, the UL Fall Protection feature reinforces consumer confidence by ensuring the solar generators' durability against accidental drops or impacts, extending their lifespan, and protecting the investment made by users.

62 Layers of Protection, Always at Peace of Mind

One of the standout safety features of the Plus series is the innovative ChargeShield Technology. ChargeShield is an industry-leading fast charge technology developed by Jackery. By adopting a unique stepped variable-speed charging algorithm, it elevates safety to a new level while boosting the lifespan of the battery pack by 50%.

In total, the system includes up to 62 individual protection measures, and at the same time, the software completes comprehensive protection self-check during startup and operation, with an average of one security self-check per second during operation. From over-current protection to short-circuit prevention, these solar generators actively mitigate risks, allowing users to charge their devices with peace of mind.

SolarSaga Series: IEC Certification for Unmatched Excellence

The 40mini Solar Panel, sets new industry standards by achieving an IEC Certification from TÜV. This is a significant achievement, as IEC certifications are recognized globally and signify compliance with stringent international safety and performance standards. To protect the solar panels from damage caused by bumps, Jackery solar panels adopt a unique patented cage packaging process that has undergone IEC authoritative drop resistance testing. It effectively reduces the impact of external shocks on the solar panel, keeping it in good working condition even under extreme turbulence. In the future, all Jackery SolarSaga solar panels will undergo IEC tests. Additionally, the SolarSaga 40mini Solar Panel also boast an IP68 rating, making it not only waterproof but also dust-resistant, ensuring consistent performance even in challenging environments.

Exceptional Battery Longevity and Precision in Manufacturing

The Plus Series stands out with its long-lasting LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery. The impressive battery longevity not only extends the useful life of the product but also reduces the need for frequent replacements, promoting sustainability and minimizing electronic waste.

Safety begins with how a product is manufactured, and the Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus boast an industry-leading automatic factory with a traceable MES (Manufacturing Execution System). This level of precision in the manufacturing process ensures that each unit meets the exacting standards set by the company. From component assembly to quality checks, every step is meticulously monitored, minimizing the likelihood of defects that could compromise safety.

A Reputation Built on Trust for 11 years

With a user base of 3 million, Jackery stands as the preferred choice for portable power solutions, underscored by 150,000 users who have awarded it a five-star rating. The brand's commitment to safety is evident in its remarkable track record, boasting low rework and incident rates. Over its 11-year tenure, Jackery has steadfastly cultivated in solar generators, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field. This legacy of experience and user trust is a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to both product excellence and safety, providing consumers with secure and reliable power solutions for their outdoor adventures.

In conclusion, the Solar Generator Plus Series solar generators redefine the landscape of portable power solutions with their robust safety features. From protective measures to industry-leading certifications and innovative technologies, these solar generators prioritize user safety without sacrificing performance. Whether you're embarking on outdoor adventures or need a reliable power backup at home, the Solar Generator Plus Series solar generators are the epitome of safety, efficiency, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jackery.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.