Missouri Labor Director, Rep. Boggs Commemorate Labor Day with Visit to Kemin Nutrisurance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri has celebrated Labor Day for over 100 years by recognizing the contributions made by working men and women to our state and local communities. In honor of this year's Labor Day, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) Director Anna Hui and Missouri Rep. Mitch Boggs traveled to Verona to congratulate the employees and leadership of Kemin Nutrisurance for marking the milestone of three consecutive years without a workplace injury.

"In Verona, and at all of our global locations, safety is paramount to Kemin and one of our core company values. Celebrating three years of exceptional workplace safety here is a significant milestone," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries. "For nearly two decades, our team members in Southwest Missouri have successfully grown manufacturing capabilities for our pet food business. We're proud of our team here and look forward to growing our presence in Verona as we continue our partnership with the great people of Missouri."

Kemin Nutrisurance, a global business unit of ingredient manufacturer Kemin Industries, provides industry-leading solutions for pet food manufacturers, renderers, and ingredient suppliers in oxidation control, palatability, food safety, and health and nutrition. Nearly 80 employees at Kemin's Verona facility focus on creating specialized products that address palatability and nutrition in the pet food industry.

In 1996, Kemin was honored with the prestigious Safety and Health Achievement Recognition (SHARP) award for its workplace safety and health accomplishments. SHARP is an exemplary program available for small employers who participate in the Missouri On-Site Safety and Health Program and meet a set of high safety standards. Award recipients may bypass OSHA inspections for one to three years, experience lower insurance rates and out-of-pocket expenses, and decrease workplace injuries. There are currently 31 SHARP recipients across Missouri.

"We want to work in partnership with businesses and employees to promote effective workplace safety and health programs," said Director Hui. "Employees and employers who are uninformed about safety hazards may cause increased workplace accidents and illnesses. Working better together, we can foster an environment for businesses to come to Missouri and prosper while creating a safe working environment where employees can thrive."

In addition to Kemin's strong commitment to safety, the company recently completed a $70 million, 38,000-square-foot facility expansion in Verona for its Proteus line of clean-label functional proteins used to increase yield and enhance the quality of meat and poultry products within the consumer food industry. The latest Kemin expansion brings nearly 30 new jobs to Verona.

"Ensuring that our workplaces are safe and that workers are informed in matters of health and safety is vital to the continued success of Missouri's businesses," Rep. Boggs said, who represents Lawrence County. "Kemin Industries is a valuable part of the community and their cooperation in these matters is to be commended."

To learn more about workplace safety or to schedule a no-cost, confidential safety consultation, visit us at www.labor.mo.gov/dls.

