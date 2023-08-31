Haven Health Management Completes Acquisition Of Recovering Champions

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Health Management, a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services across the United States, has announced the acquisition of Recovering Champions, an accredited drug and alcohol rehabilitation program based in Massachusetts. This strategic acquisition will expand Haven Health Management's comprehensive suite of services and further its mission to provide individualized care to patients across the nation.

Recovering Champions is known for its unique approach to addiction treatment. They believe that recovery should not only address how to stay sober but also empower individuals to transform their lives, instilling confidence, self-respect, and happiness. They are dedicated to transforming the despair of addiction into a purposeful life.

"Partnering with Recovering Champions is a tremendous opportunity for us to further our shared commitment to improving lives in southeastern Massachusetts," said Mike Hulick, Chief Marketing Officer of Haven Health Management. "For decades, their dedicated team has expertly served those in need of care in the community. We are thrilled that through this acquisition, we can enhance our ability to deliver on our mission and support Recovering Champions' important work."

Recovering Champions, located in scenic Cape Cod, offers a comprehensive drug and alcohol treatment program that specializes in substance abuse and co-occurring disorders. They provide a structured yet personalized approach that fosters life-changing experiences. Their programs reach clients at every stage of their recovery process, from intensive supervised outpatient care to a less structured return to everyday life.

Haven Health Management is committed to maintaining the high level of care and unique approach that Recovering Champions provides to their patients. The existing team will continue to support patients, ensuring a seamless transition.

With this acquisition, Haven Health Management extends its network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs. This acquisition is part of Haven Health Management's commitment to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction and mental health disorders.

