ANNOUNCING WINNERS OF THE 2023 ANNUAL MOSAIC AWARDS

The American Advertising Foundation's Mosaic Center Honors Organizations and Individuals Creating Impact for Multicultural Communities;

Also Launches Inaugural Mosaic Awards Scholarship Fund to Support the Next Generation of Diverse Talent

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Mosaic Awards will recognize and honor organizations and individuals that have shown commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion through their creative work, advocacy, and company-wide initiatives. Included will be the launch of the inaugural Mosaic Awards Scholarship Fund to support the next generation of diverse talent. The 2023 winners will be celebrated at a gala event which will be held on September 22, 2023, at The Capitale in New York's historic Bowery neighborhood. Hosting the awards ceremony for a second year in a row, is Quintessential Harlem girl, Gracie Award winner and life-long New Yorker, Bevy Smith .

Honoring the 2023 Mosaic Awards Winners (PRNewswire)

This year's honorees serve as a North Star for leveraging the power of advertising & media to promote systemic change

Each year, the Mosaic Awards receive entries from companies and agencies across the country that are reviewed and judged by senior industry leaders. This year's Council of Judges included senior industry leaders from fluent360, LinkedIn, OMD, Redscout, SANTA Productions, Snap, Spotify, TEAM Enterprises, TikTok and Weber Shandwick. Among the award sponsors are SiriusXM (Presenting), ClearChannel Outdoor, dentsu, IPG, Google, Meta, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, P&G, Sony Music Group, TikTok and The Trade Desk

The American Advertising Foundation will honor the following campaigns, industry leaders and programs during the 2023 Mosaic Awards:

Mosaic Champion – Individual

Geraldine White, Chief Diversity Officer

Publicis Groupe US

Mosaic Champion – Organization

VMLY&R

Multicultural Talent and Suppliers in Advertising

"Widen the Screen"

Client: P&G

Agencies: Grey, Cartwright, H&K and Carat

Innovative Narratives

"The Gentle Giant"

Client: Ad Council, Love Has No Labels

Agency: R/GA

Integrated Creative Campaign

"We Can Talk About It"

Client: Ad Council

Agency: Droga5

Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DE&I) Student Program

Program: Detroit Experience Studio

Agency: VMLY&R

Workforce Inclusion Program

Initiative: Inclusivity Product Council (IPC)

Agency: Leo Burnett

Allyship to Advocacy

"Pampers Maternal Health Equity Initiative: Raise Care, Deliver Joy"

Client: Pampers, P&G

Agency: MSL Group

Student Impact Award

"This Hand"

Client: National Indigenous Women's Resource Center

School: Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass

Communication, The University of Oklahoma

Data Driven Transformation

"Beyond the Rainbow, an Investigation into

LGBTQ+ Marketing and Its Future"

Agency Network: WPP Unite

"This year's Mosaic Award recipients are a glowing representation of the Mosaic Principles we strive to champion daily. Each campaign, initiative, and leader, illustrates the necessity of accurate and intersectional stories in our industry, and the leadership required to accomplish that goal. Our honorees serve as a North Star for leveraging the power of advertising and media to promote systemic change through equity and inclusion," commented Candace D. Queen, VP, AAF Mosaic Center.

In addition, this year marks the inaugural launch of the Mosaic Awards Scholarship Fund, an initiative dedicated to supporting the next generation of diverse talent pursuing careers in advertising, marketing and media. "For two decades the Mosaic Center has celebrated the changemakers driving our industry forward. This felt like a logical next step as we reimagine how we create a strong pillar of advocacy with the Mosaic Awards by removing financial barriers to entry into the industry," said Ms. Queen.

For further details regarding this year's Mosaic Awards, including a list of winners and judges, visit aaf.org/mosaicawards ; or contact Candace D. Queen (cqueen@aaf.org) or LeAirra Lacey at (llacey@aaf.org).

ABOUT THE AAF MOSAIC CENTER

Creating an inclusive and progressive industry is a core mission of the AAF that has been brought to life by The Mosaic Center for nearly three decades. The Mosaic Center serves as a resource and advocate for diversity and inclusion. The Mosaic Center is committed to helping the advertising, media and marketing professions reflect our country's evolving cultural diversity and creating sustainable impact with its partners.

The Mosaic Center sits under the umbrella of the newly established American Advertising Foundation, founded July 1, 2023. The Foundation will serve as the American Advertising Federation's philanthropic arm. Programs developed by the Foundation include Education Services and Mosaic Center Programs. One of the Mosaic Center Programs is the Mosaic Awards.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FOUNDATION (AAF FOUNDATION)

The American Advertising Foundation is a service arm of the American Advertising Federation that exists primarily to identify, nurture, prepare and advocate for diverse and inclusive talent for the advertising, media and marketing industries. The American Advertising Foundation strives to develop wholly inclusive communities that champion and celebrate a culture of personal and professional development, prepares the next generation of leaders, and equips participants to grow and thrive in the dynamic and competitive advertising, media and marketing marketplace. It is a 501(c)(3) and tax-exempt organization. Learn more about the AAF Foundation here .

American Advertising Foundation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Advertising Foundation