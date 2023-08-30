Veeva Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $590.2M, up 10% Year Over Year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $470.6M, up 10% Year Over Year

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

"We had a great quarter with progress across the board that was particularly significant in CRM and clinical," said CEO Peter Gassner. "Thanks to our customers for your partnership and to the Veeva team for your continued focus on customer success and product excellence."

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the second quarter were $590.2 million , up from $534.2 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $470.6 million , up from $428.6 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.

Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Second quarter operating income was $104.0 million , compared to $101.1 million one year ago, an increase of 3% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $211.9 million , compared to $202.0 million one year ago, an increase of 5% year over year.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Second quarter net income was $111.6 million , compared to $90.6 million one year ago, an increase of 23% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $198.0 million , compared to $166.2 million one year ago, an increase of 19% year over year.

Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share (1) : For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.68 , compared to $0.56 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $1.21 , compared to $1.03 one year ago.

Customer Contracting Change: The previously announced customer contracting change that standardized termination for convenience (TFC) rights in our master subscription agreements went into effect on February 1, 2023 . This resulted in a change in the timing of revenue for certain customer contracts to which a TFC right was added and reduced revenues, operating income and non-GAAP operating income, and net income and non-GAAP net income in the second quarter.

"In the second quarter, we delivered strong financial performance across the board including results ahead of all guided metrics," said CFO Brent Bowman. "We are executing well and our proven operating model will continue to drive strong growth and profitability well into the future."

Recent Highlights:

Veeva Announces Vault CRM Milestones — Veeva recently announced the first Vault CRM customer win, less than a year since announcing the migration of its market leading Veeva CRM solution to the Veeva Vault Platform. Vault CRM is now planned for general availability in April 2024 and will be the go-forward product for all new customers at that point. The next generation of CRM for the life sciences industry, Vault CRM will include all the functionality of Veeva CRM and new omnichannel capabilities, including Vault CRM Service Center.

Leading in Clinical with Innovation and Product Excellence — Veeva is helping the life sciences industry deliver clinical excellence by connecting sponsors, research sites, and patients. Companies are looking for a unified platform that is tightly integrated across clinical operations and clinical data management to speed clinical execution. Veeva Vault Clinical has more than 500 customers, including 85 that have selected applications from both Veeva Vault Clinical Operations and Veeva Vault Clinical Data Management.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2023 as follows:

Total revenues between $614 and $616 million .

Non-GAAP operating income between $223 and $225 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $1.26 and $1.27 (2).

Veeva is providing updated guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 as follows:

Total revenues between $2,365 and $2,370 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million (2) .

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.68 (2).

Veeva is reiterating guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2025 for the following metrics:

Total revenues of at least $2,800 million .

Non-GAAP operating income of at least $1,000 million (2).

___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2023, the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, or the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's expected future performance and, in particular, includes quotes from management and guidance, provided as of August 30, 2023, about Veeva's expected future financial results. Estimating guidance accurately for future periods is difficult. It involves assumptions and internal estimates that may prove to be incorrect and is based on plans that may change. Hence, there is a significant risk that actual results could differ materially from the guidance we have provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such guidance. There are also numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our financial performance, including issues related to the performance, security, or privacy of our products, competitive factors, customer decisions and priorities, events that impact the life sciences industry, general macroeconomic and geopolitical events (including inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates, currency exchange fluctuations, changes in applicable laws and regulations, and impacts related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine), and issues that impact our ability to hire, retain and adequately compensate talented employees. We have summarized what we believe are the principal risks to our business in a section titled "Summary of Risk Factors" on pages 37 and 38 in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023 which you can find here . Additional details on the risks and uncertainties that may impact our business can be found in the same filing on Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov. We recommend that you familiarize yourself with these risks and uncertainties before making an investment decision.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



July 31,

2023

January 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 742,607

$ 886,465 Short-term investments 3,126,132

2,216,163 Accounts receivable, net 379,066

703,055 Unbilled accounts receivable 37,541

82,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,407

81,456 Total current assets 4,361,753

3,969,313 Property and equipment, net 56,937

49,817 Deferred costs, net 22,463

31,825 Lease right-of-use assets 51,059

55,336 Goodwill 439,877

439,877 Intangible assets, net 72,825

82,476 Deferred income taxes 184,331

136,697 Other long-term assets 38,898

38,955 Total assets $ 5,228,143

$ 4,804,296







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 49,932

$ 41,678 Accrued compensation and benefits 48,296

44,282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,431

35,306 Income tax payable 24,143

4,946 Deferred revenue 836,500

869,285 Lease liabilities 10,652

11,306 Total current liabilities 1,001,954

1,006,803 Deferred income taxes 1,283

1,492 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 47,853

49,670 Other long-term liabilities 24,410

30,079 Total liabilities 1,075,500

1,088,044 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock 2

2 Class B common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 1,729,123

1,532,627 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,383)

(31,129) Retained earnings 2,457,901

2,214,752 Total stockholders' equity 4,152,643

3,716,252 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,228,143

$ 4,804,296

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Subscription services(3) $ 470,637

$ 428,649

$ 885,183

$ 831,281 Professional services and other(4) 119,588

105,569

231,367

208,039 Total revenues 590,225

534,218

1,116,550

1,039,320 Cost of revenues(5):













Cost of subscription services 71,169

64,035

138,744

122,988 Cost of professional services and other 97,849

87,634

196,937

168,196 Total cost of revenues 169,018

151,669

335,681

291,184 Gross profit 421,207

382,549

780,869

748,136 Operating expenses(5):













Research and development 157,228

134,008

304,188

247,483 Sales and marketing 96,995

89,617

185,498

165,732 General and administrative 62,935

57,832

125,604

106,157 Total operating expenses 317,158

281,457

615,290

519,372 Operating income 104,049

101,092

165,579

228,764 Other income, net 38,826

8,398

69,074

11,107 Income before income taxes 142,875

109,490

234,653

239,871 Income tax provision (benefit) 31,247

18,889

(8,496)

49,155 Net income $ 111,628

$ 90,601

$ 243,149

$ 190,716 Net income per share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 1.52

$ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.68

$ 0.56

$ 1.49

$ 1.17 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:













Basic 160,396

154,951

160,129

154,736 Diluted 163,284

162,132

162,989

162,499 Other comprehensive income:













Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments $ (8,891)

$ (2,224)

$ (3,463)

$ (13,223) Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation gain (loss) 267

(900)

209

(2,154) Comprehensive income $ 103,004

$ 87,477

$ 239,895

$ 175,339















(3) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 243,430

$ 236,356

$ 482,754

$ 464,080 Veeva R&D Solutions 227,207

192,293

402,429

367,201 Total subscription services $ 470,637

$ 428,649

$ 885,183

$ 831,281















(4) Includes professional services and other revenues from the following product areas:













Veeva Commercial Solutions $ 47,319

$ 44,424

$ 92,183

$ 87,745 Veeva R&D Solutions 72,269

61,145

139,184

120,294 Total professional services and other $ 119,588

$ 105,569

$ 231,367

$ 208,039















(5) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:













Cost of revenues:













Cost of subscription services 1,748

1,693

$ 3,253

2,970 Cost of professional services and other 14,216

13,818

$ 26,938

23,808 Research and development 45,292

38,901

84,198

64,724 Sales and marketing 23,489

24,031

43,624

40,924 General and administrative 18,150

17,599

35,601

30,750 Total stock-based compensation $ 102,895

$ 96,042

$ 193,614

$ 163,176

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 111,628

$ 90,601

$ 243,149

$ 190,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 8,087

7,228

15,636

14,286 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,965

3,020

6,025

5,968 (Accretion) amortization of discount on short-term investments (7,376)

(507)

(10,783)

549 Stock-based compensation 102,895

96,042

193,614

163,176 Amortization of deferred costs 4,249

5,736

9,301

11,729 Deferred income taxes (25,213)

(20,881)

(46,727)

(53,313) (Gain) loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative (727)

1,768

(547)

1,186 Bad debt expense 341

146

496

121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 33,533

16,312

323,493

317,794 Unbilled accounts receivable 529

(15,807)

44,633

(14,512) Deferred costs (3,546)

(3,421)

61

(6,500) Other current and long-term assets 45,543

(3,513)

9,245

(11,076) Accounts payable 6,099

5,540

8,054

10,661 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,215

(475)

(1,129)

(2,811) Income taxes payable 19,526

(45,841)

19,197

(2,618) Deferred revenue (34,862)

(39,998)

(36,083)

(47,469) Operating lease liabilities (1,597)

(3,081)

(4,290)

(5,112) Other long-term liabilities 747

517

(2,373)

1,638 Net cash provided by operating activities 265,036

93,386

770,972

574,413 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (988,074)

(433,073)

(1,600,566)

(1,005,417) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 378,737

250,531

696,793

446,721 Long-term assets (9,593)

(1,663)

(12,551)

(3,996) Net cash used in investing activities (618,930)

(184,205)

(916,324)

(562,692) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 22,995

9,250

38,228

25,541 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (20,418)

(17,134)

(37,043)

(32,133) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,577

(7,884)

1,185

(6,592) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 290

(1,049)

309

(2,923) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (351,027)

(99,752)

(143,858)

2,206 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,096,819

1,243,183

889,650

1,141,225 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 745,792

$ 1,143,431

$ 745,792

$ 1,143,431















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:













Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 3,211

$ 2,094

$ 65,300

$ 5,093

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva's public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Excess tax benefits. Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans are dependent on previously agreed-upon equity grants to our employees, vesting of those grants, stock price, and exercise behavior of our employees, which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter. For example, excess tax benefits for the quarters ended January 31 and April 30, 2023 were higher than normal primarily due to our Chief Executive Officer's exercise of stock options in connection with a previously announced trading plan. Because these fluctuations are not directly related to our business operations, Veeva excludes excess tax benefits for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva management also finds it useful to exclude excess tax benefits when assessing the level of cash provided by operating activities. Given the nature of the excess tax benefits, Veeva believes excluding it allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our operating cash flows from quarter to quarter and those of other companies.

Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva's management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva's future period revenues as well.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva's management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown

below:

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP basis to

non-GAAP basis) Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities on a GAAP basis $ 265,036

$ 93,386

$ 770,972

$ 574,413

Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans (3,211)

(2,094)

(65,300)

(5,093)

Net cash provided by operating activities on a non-GAAP basis $ 261,825

$ 91,292

$ 705,672

$ 569,320

Net cash used in investing activities on a GAAP basis $ (618,930)

$ (184,205)

$ (916,324)

$ (562,692)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities on a GAAP basis $ 2,577

$ (7,884)

$ 1,185

$ (6,592)



















Reconciliation of Financial Measures (GAAP basis to non-GAAP basis) Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 71,169

$ 64,035

$ 138,744

$ 122,988

Stock-based compensation expense (1,748)

(1,693)

(3,253)

(2,970)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,126)

(1,126)

(2,216)

(2,216)

Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 68,295

$ 61,216

$ 133,275

$ 117,802



















Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 84.9 %

85.1 %

84.3 %

85.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense 0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.5 %

85.7 %

84.9 %

85.8 %



















Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 97,849

$ 87,634

$ 196,937

$ 168,196

Stock-based compensation expense (14,216)

(13,818)

(26,938)

(23,808)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (139)

(139)

(273)

(273)

Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 83,494

$ 73,677

$ 169,726

$ 144,115



















Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 18.2 %

17.0 %

14.9 %

19.2 %

Stock-based compensation expense 11.9

13.1

11.6

11.4

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 30.2 %

30.2 %

26.6 %

30.7 %



















Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 421,207

$ 382,549

$ 780,869

$ 748,136

Stock-based compensation expense 15,964

15,511

30,191

26,778

Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,265

1,265

2,489

2,489

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 438,436

$ 399,325

$ 813,549

$ 777,403



















Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 71.4 %

71.6 %

69.9 %

72.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense 2.7

2.9

2.7

2.6

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 74.3 %

74.7 %

72.9 %

74.8 %



















Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 157,228

$ 134,008

$ 304,188

$ 247,483

Stock-based compensation expense (45,292)

(38,901)

(84,198)

(64,724)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (29)

(29)

(56)

(56)

Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 111,907

$ 95,078

$ 219,934

$ 182,703







































Three months ended July

31,

Six months ended July

31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 96,995

$ 89,617

$ 185,498

$ 165,732

Stock-based compensation expense (23,489)

(24,031)

(43,624)

(40,924)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,555)

(3,555)

(6,995)

(6,995)

Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 69,951

$ 62,031

$ 134,879

$ 117,813



















General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 62,935

$ 57,832

$ 125,604

$ 106,157

Stock-based compensation expense (18,150)

(17,599)

(35,601)

(30,750)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (57)

(57)

(112)

(112)

General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 44,728

$ 40,176

$ 89,891

$ 75,295



















Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 317,158

$ 281,457

$ 615,290

$ 519,372

Stock-based compensation expense (86,931)

(80,531)

(163,423)

(136,398)

Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,641)

(3,641)

(7,163)

(7,163)

Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 226,586

$ 197,285

$ 444,704

$ 375,811



















Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 104,049

$ 101,092

$ 165,579

$ 228,764

Stock-based compensation expense 102,895

96,042

193,614

163,176

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,906

9,652

9,652

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 211,850

$ 202,040

$ 368,845

$ 401,592



















Operating margin on a GAAP basis 17.6 %

18.9 %

14.8 %

22.0 %

Stock-based compensation expense 17.4

18.0

17.3

15.7

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 35.9 %

37.8 %

33.0 %

38.6 %



















Net income on a GAAP basis $ 111,628

$ 90,601

$ 243,149

$ 190,716

Stock-based compensation expense 102,895

96,042

193,614

163,176

Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,906

4,906

9,652

9,652

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (21,395)

(25,303)

(100,459)

(37,512)

Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 198,034

$ 166,246

$ 345,956

$ 326,032



















Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.68

$ 0.56

$ 1.49

$ 1.17

Stock-based compensation expense 0.63

0.59

1.19

1.00

Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03

0.03

0.06

0.06

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(6) (0.13)

(0.15)

(0.62)

(0.22)

Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 1.21

$ 1.03

$ 2.12

$ 2.01



________________________ (6) For the three and six months July 31, 2023 and 2022, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.

