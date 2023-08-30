Michael Baker International Promotes Christopher Alberts, P.L.S., to Office Executive for Riverside/San Bernardino, California, Locations

Firm veteran of 21 years to lead Ontario, Palm Desert and Temecula offices

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Christopher Alberts, P.L.S., has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Riverside/San Bernardino, California, locations. In this role, Mr. Alberts will lead the Ontario, Palm Desert, Temecula offices' diverse portfolio of services and bring the full range of the firm's expertise to the region in support of various infrastructure projects. Additionally, he will oversee office personnel and manage the day-to-day operations.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Over the past two decades at Michael Baker, Chris has demonstrated exceptional leadership and notable skills in land development, public works, entitlements, surveying and construction," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. "Chris will be instrumental in partnering with clients to solve complex infrastructure challenges, building strong teams and continuing growth across the region."

Mr. Alberts has 27 years of industry experience, including 21 years with Michael Baker. Prior to expanding his role, he served as the Office Executive for Michael Baker's Palm Desert office. Mr. Alberts is a Member of the California Land Surveyors Association, Governor for Southern California Association of Civil Engineers and Land Surveyors, Executive Committee Member of ACEC-COPS, Trustee of the Joint Apprenticeship and Trust and Chairman of the Joint Professional Practices Committee for Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Contact: Julia Covelli

julia.covelli@mbakerintl.com

(866) 293-4609

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michael Baker International