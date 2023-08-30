FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers Shines Spotlight on the Dangers of Falling

Falls are not a normal part of aging; FYZICAL's Fall Prevention Programs are here to help.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, the country's fastest-growing physical therapy franchise and leader in balance and vestibular therapies, is on a mission to "Fight the Fall!" With the goal of shedding light on the critical issue of falling, FYZICAL is emphasizing the paramount importance of fall prevention in fostering overall well-being. September is not only National Healthy Aging Month but is home to National Falls Prevention Day (9/22) and the National Council of Aging's Falls Prevention Awareness Week (9/18-9/22).

"Falls impact people of all ages, especially our most vulnerable population, our seniors. We stand firm in our ongoing commitment to address this concern head-on," said Brian Belmont, CEO of FYZICAL. "Our Fight the Fall initiative goes beyond education and awareness – it's about empowering individuals to understand potential risks, recognize warning signs, and take practical steps towards better balance and holistic health for themselves and their loved ones."

FYZICAL champions fall prevention every day, and throughout September, participating clinics will offer complimentary Fall Risk Screenings. These screenings are designed to identify potential issues with balance, flexibility, and strength, allowing individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

While falls are especially concerning among older populations, balance and vestibular issues can affect anyone, regardless of age. Falls frequently happen due to issues with balance and can quickly lead to reduced mobility and serious injuries. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, more than one in four adults aged 65 and older experiences a fall each year.

FYZICAL recognizes the pressing need for fall prevention and remains dedicated to equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to prevent falls, improve balance, and lead active and confident lives. FYZICAL's innovative Balance Paradigm sets a new benchmark for fall prevention strategies, offering evidence-based fall prevention therapies that have revolutionized the treatment of dizzy and balance patients.

FYZICAL's National Charitable Partner, Meals on Wheels America, ensures local Meals on Wheels programs have the resources they need to continue to deliver a vital lifeline to our most at-risk seniors. Along with the inevitable impacts of aging come the increased risks of medical emergencies including falls and other accidents. The safety check that accompanies each meal delivery ensures that, in the case of an emergency or problem, medics will be called, families will be notified and our seniors will not be forgotten. "My grandmother benefited from the kindness and generosity of her local Meals on Wheels chapter," said Belmont. "As a member of Meals on Wheels America's Momentum Circle, FYZICAL is grateful to support Meals on Wheels America; statistics show that daily home-delivery meals help keep 8 out of 10 recipients who have previously fallen from falling again. We encourage our franchisees, staff and communities to support Meals on Wheels through advocacy, volunteering and donation."

To learn more about FYZICAL's Fight the Fall initiative or to schedule a complimentary Fall Risk Screening at a clinic near you, please visit fyzical.com/locations.

