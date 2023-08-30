ConcertAI's TeraRecon Adds Cardio Suite to its Eureka Clinical AI Platform

A leading global Clinical AI platform for hosting clinical AI solutions and algorithms to optimize outcomes, reduce burnout, and drive care efficiency.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert AI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS company, announced today that its Eureka Clinical AI platform's Cardio Suite now provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and deep learning technology necessary to help identify, treat, and manage cardiovascular disease.

Eureka Clinical AI is a leading, globally deployed, clinical AI hosting solution that enables TeraRecon's first-party and third-party AI solutions to be deployed across the enterprise as part of standardized and orchestrated workflows. The addition of Cardio Suite to the Eureka Clinical AI platform provides solutions to help reduce image processing and interpretation times and ensure consistency and accuracy in expediting disease diagnosis and care coordination. It also provides the data needed to support treatment decisions for cardiac patients.

"The Cardio Suite represents our second installment of dedicated care area suites following the launch of the Neuro Suite earlier this year," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "We are committed to supporting cardiologists and clinicians by bringing novel AI powered solutions, such as our Cardio Suite, forward to more efficiently help physicians screen and diagnose cardiac disease patients so that appropriate treatments can be delivered."

Cardio Suite, powered with partners Us2.ai and Coreline Soft, aims to fully automate the analysis and interpretation of echocardiograms and chest CT exams to assess, monitor, and help inform treatment decisions for cardiac patients. Through automated measurements and reports, these AI solutions can help reduce image interpretation times and improve workflows while maintaining accuracy and reducing variability between operators and devices.

Us2.v1 from Us2.ai is a patented, automated clinical workflow solution that recognizes and analyzes two-dimensional and Doppler echo images for comprehensive cardiac measurements needed for the diagnosis, prediction, and prognosis of heart disease. This machine learning technology can reduce the time to process and interpret echocardiograms from 30 minutes to under two minutes, with zero variability and with accuracy comparable to expert clinicians. Us2.ai offers 100% automation with no manual intervention to generate comprehensive echo reports based on international guidelines, though maintains the option for full oversight and manual editing of measurements if needed.

"With a global installed base of ~1,900 health sites, TeraRecon represents a significant and immediate distribution opportunity for the unique capabilities of Us2.ai," said Seth Koeppel, head of business development at Us2.ai. "Coupled with a national shortage of sonographers, the combination of our leading-edge applications will support hospitals and providers as well as patients. We look forward to bringing the power of our AI-enabled cardiovascular solution to more cardiac care teams and patients."

Coronary artery calcification (CAC) score has been shown as one of the strongest predictors of coronary events. Coreline Soft's AVIEW CAC AI algorithm supports physicians and technicians by automating an otherwise time-consuming measurement. AVIEW CAC also works on low-dose CTs without ECG-gating, enabling a more comprehensive application of CAC scoring without additional costs and radiation doses to the patient. Supported by Eureka's robust notification and communication tools, providers will have access to time-sensitive decision support tools to aid in the coordination of multidisciplinary care teams.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the TeraRecon Cardio Suite and to offer our solutions on the Eureka Clinical AI Platform and to all cardiovascular providers needing these services in the streamlined and best-in-breed ecosystem that TeraRecon offers," said Kim Jin-guk, CEO of Coreline Soft.

Cardio Suite applications on the Eureka Clinical AI platform are FDA-approved and CE-cleared with additional regional clearances. For full availability of each algorithm, please reach out to TeraRecon. Learn more about the Eureka Clinical AI platform capabilities, care area suites and algorithms that span across radiology, cardiology, neurology, oncology, and more at https://www.terarecon.com/artificial-intelligence.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com.

About Us2.ai: Us2.ai uses machine learning to automate the fight against heart disease. The company's software tools improve clinical decision making and cardiovascular research for clinical trials using echocardiography, the safest and most common cardiac imaging modality. Us2.ai connects institutions and imaging labs around the world on a platform of ready to use automation tools for view classification, segmentation and federated learning across diverse, anonymous patient and disease cohorts. Us2.ai is a fast-growing startup backed by IHH Healthcare, Heal Partners, Sequoia India and EDBI.

About Coreline: Coreline Soft, born in Korea, focuses on Heart and Lung imaging, combining vast clinical knowledge and experiences from leading global medical institutions with its leading-edge deep learning technology. Coreline leads thoracic imaging AI by fully covering Lung Cancer screening, COPD quantification, and Coronary Artery Calcification scoring (all FDA-cleared and CE-marked) and showing the most AIF (Actionable Incidental Findings) without additional cost and radiation dose to the patients. www.corelinesoft.com.

