Chief Marketing Officer of Inception Fertility Named a 2023 Top Women in Marketing by PR Daily

Nicole R. Braley recognized for her data-driven and strategic marketing efforts that have enhanced the patient experience, improved internal and patient-facing communication, and created value, consistency across Inception's vast ecosystem of brands

HOUSTON , Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility (Inception) announces today that its Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole R. Braley, has been recognized by PR Daily as a Top Women in Marketing. Inception is the largest provider of fertility services and clinics in North America, with six brands that provide comprehensive fertility solutions, including best-in-class treatments that utilize the latest advancements in reproductive technologies, financial solutions, and premium lifestyle products that support fertility health.

Braley joined Inception in 2020. As CMO, she leads her team with a deep sense of confidence, empathy, and strategic vision. In a field driven by cutting-edge scientific advancements, Braley's heart is always with families who seek Inception's family of brands' services.

"Everything we do at Inception is designed to create a better patient experience to help our patients make their dream of having a family a reality, from helping to alleviate the financial burden of fertility care to providing technology-based, personalized solutions for wherever patients may be in their family building journeys," says Braley. "Through effective, patient-centric marketing efforts, we have created value and consistency across Inception's family of brands while keeping the patient at the center of everything, from websites and data-driven marketing to tech-enabled applications that make life easier for our employees."

Braley's emphasis on understanding the patient journey is more than buzzwords. Recognizing the importance of leading with the voice and content that resonate with the customer, she has deftly unified the customer journey across multiple touchpoints. In the past 12 months alone, her team has rolled out eight state-of-the-art websites and executed the seamless migration of 22 additional platforms onto a centralized hosting infrastructure. This carefully orchestrated move achieves operational efficiencies, compliance, and employs advanced technology to create a cohesive and streamlined user experience. The result is a digital engagement strategy that not only elevates customer interactions but also positions the organization at the forefront of industry innovation.

Using data and insights from patients and employees, Braley leveraged live-chat technology to create a new communication channel between patients and patient coordinators, replacing time-consuming forms and shortening scheduling time by 50%. Braley continues to push for a deeper, data-driven understanding of the patient marketing journey, using data points across Inception's family of brands websites to determine changes that will improve the patient experience.

A marketing executive and experienced business leader, Braley is a sought-after speaker, writer, and coach passionate about developing future marketers and advocating for the importance of brand in delivering positive business outcomes. She is a member of the Forbes Communication Council, National Speakers Association, and a frequent guest on business podcasts and speaker at events, where she shares her first-hand experience in today's marketing landscape.

PR Daily's Top Women in Marketing recognizes the trailblazing achievements of the women who have raised the bar for the rest of the marketing world, developing high-performance, relentlessly creative work across advertising and marketing.

About Inception Fertility™

Inception Fertility™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

