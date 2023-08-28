Unum Group to present at the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group's (NYSE: UNM) President & CEO, Rick McKenney along with EVP and CFO, Steve Zabel, will represent the company at the 2023 KBW Insurance Conference.

McKenney and Zabel are scheduled to speak at the conference at 10:50 a.m. EST on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. They will discuss the company's business strategy and future growth prospects. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Unum's website, www.investors.unum.com, on the News and Events page.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for 175 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2022, Unum reported revenues of about $12 billion and paid $8 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

