ROAR SOCIAL LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE 'SEASON OF IMPACT' COLLEGE INITIATIVE

First 30 Schools Have Been Selected for Mission-Driven Campus Ambassador Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roar Social, the new Gen Z platform that reimagines social media as a powerful tool for social change, has selected the first 30 schools for its nationwide "Season of Impact'' initiative. This diverse group of colleges and universities has a proud history of student volunteerism and social activism. Roar Social is now taking applications for Campus Cause Ambassadors to help generate impact for causes such as Climate Change, LGBTQIA+ Equality, Mental Health, Racial Equity and Disaster Relief.

Roar Social , which just launched in Apple's App Store at the beginning of the month, adds purpose to everyday social media posting – while still embracing the fun. Replacing the "Like" with the "Give," every video on the platform raises money for social causes students care about. With microdonations starting at one penny, Roar Social democratizes philanthropy through Gamified Giving – allowing everyone to help change the world, one tap at a time. It's social media for social good.

"We built a platform to help Gen Z use their collective voice to generate impact for social causes they're passionate about," said Robert Weiss, CEO and Founder of Roar Social. "The Season of Impact is where it all starts. Campus Cause Ambassadors will lead a movement that puts Gen Z at the forefront of changing the social media landscape and harnessing its power for positive social change. We can't wait for these incredible ambassadors to use Roar Social and magnify the impact of causes they are already involved in."

The "Season of Impact" initiative is distinct from other brand ambassador programs because it offers a unique blend of cause advocacy and brand marketing. Campus Cause Ambassadors will recruit new members to Roar Social's early community, create entertaining video content, and field test ways to generate real-world impact – including Rally Moments, Icebreakers and Donation Challenges. Campus Cause Ambassadors will get a unique opportunity to share feedback and shape future versions of the app.

The first group of schools chosen for our Season of Impact Campus initiative are: American University, Arizona State University, Baruch College, California State University Northridge, Claremont McKenna College, Cornell University, Howard University, Kent State University, Lehigh University, Loyola Marymount University, Reed College, San Francisco State University, Spelman College, Syracuse University, The George Washington University, The Ohio State University, The University of Texas at Austin, Tulane University, Tuskegee University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of California Berkeley, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Georgia (UGA), University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Miami, University of Michigan, University of Nebraska - Lincoln, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, and Washington State University.

Additional colleges and universities will be added to the program in the coming weeks, as more students return to campus.

The first phase of the dynamic Campus Cause Ambassador program is expected to run from August through December 2023. Roar Social welcomes passionate and socially conscious student leaders to participate. To learn more and apply, please visit the Roar Social Season of Impact page HERE .

Roar Social's 15 initial Hero Causes include: Climate Change, Mental Health, Animal Welfare, End Homelessness, Disaster Relief, LGBTQIA+ Equality, Food Security, Gun Safety, Voting Rights, Reproductive Rights, Cure Cancer, Racial Equity, Stop Human Trafficking, Literacy and Prevent Bullying. New causes will be added in coming months based on community input. All contributions to causes donated through the app are distributed to trusted 501(c)(3) nonprofits by the Roar Social Foundation. Roar Social does not retain any portion of the donations.

About Roar Social

Roar Social is a new Gen Z platform that reimagines social media as a powerful engine for social impact. Launched in the App Store summer 2023, Roar Social replaces the "Like" with the "Give," leveraging the video content users love to raise money for causes they care about. Roar Social uses "Gamified Giving" to let everyone change the world, one tap at a time.

