NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry icons, Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, are back to rewrite the rules of beauty for the modern world with Polite Society, a new disruptive clean beauty brand, powered by the founders' signature rebellious creativity and legendary unapologetic positivity.

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson launch Polite Society, a new clean beauty brand exclusive to ULTA Beauty (PRNewswire)

Following their departure from Too Faced Cosmetics and the record-breaking sale to Estée Lauder Companies for $1.45 billion, brand founders, Jerrod & Jeremy, are setting out to put positivity and power behind pretty and encourage consumers to embrace what makes each of us uniquely beautiful.

Fueled by Jerrod's legendary creative vision and Jeremy's strategic business genius, Polite Society, under Toy Box Brands, will continue bringing consumers ground-breaking beauty products and cosmetics experiences that inspire, elevate and deliver on their promises by infusing the world with their brand of bold, unapologetic positivity, love and creativity.

Developed with cutting-edge innovation, clean-science technology and cruelty-free, vegan and natural ingredients, each Polite Society product was designed to create, and inspire, world class, artistry-level formulas that redefine clean beauty for the modern world. In Jerrod's words, "if it's not a WOW in every way, we won't make it."

The first four products, Greatest Lashes of All Time Mascara, B.I.G. Mouth Lip Plumping Oil Gloss, More than a Pretty Face Foundation, and Go flush Yourself Blush & Glow Face Palette will be carried exclusively at ULTA Beauty nationwide and PoliteSociety.com.

Known for their cheeky creativity, and never-before-seen innovations, Jerrod & Jeremy are ready to disrupt the industry once again.

"Polite Society is your permission to wear your truth loudly, proudly," says Blandino. "In Polite Society, YOU are the trend. This is your moment to makeup your own rules and let makeup liberate you, expressing exactly who you are and who you're meant to be."

Follow @politesocietybeauty and @jerrodblandino for more.

CONTACTS:

PoliteSociety@purplepr.com

CLindberg@toyboxbrands.com

WEBSITE:

www.politesociety.com

Polite Society (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Polite Society