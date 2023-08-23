Xinhua Silk Road: Summer Music Festival ignites artistic passion in China's ice city

BEIJING, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 36th China Harbin Summer Music Festival kicked off recently at the Harbin Grand Theater, igniting artistic passion in the capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on August 6, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 36th China Harbin Summer Music Festival at the Harbin Grand Theater. (Xinhua/Shi Feng) (PRNewswire)

President of the Confédération Internationale des Accordéonistes (CIA) Mirco Patarini sent his congratulations to the event. He said that dubbed "City of Music", Harbin has splendid music civilization and profound cultural accumulation. As a professional, diversified international music event, it will once again impress musicians and music lovers across the globe.

The music performance at the opening ceremony of the festival started with On the Sun Island and included three chapters, integrating various artistic forms, including symphony, vocal music, ballet and electroacoustic music.

Jointly held by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Harbin Municipal Government since 1996, the China Harbin Summer Music Festival has attracted performers from over 40 countries and regions, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and Japan.

During the festival, the city of Harbin plans to hold national tour performances, international competitions, Chinese and foreign classics performances and an exhibition on excellent teaching achievements of Chinese conservatories. The city also offers free entry for theaters, concert halls and music museums to provide citizens with immersive artistic experiences during the event.

