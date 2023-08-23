BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT RE+2023 THIS SEPTEMBER IN LAS VEGAS

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (the "Company" or "Boviet Solar"), a leading solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing Monocrystalline PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial, and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, will exhibit at the largest clean energy event in North America, RE+2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada this September 11-14.

"We are looking forward to meeting with our partners and clients during RE+2023 and conveying new, exiting company developments from manufacturing, technology, and product perspectives," Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA, said. "It will be an exciting event for Boviet Solar."

Boviet Solar has been a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial and business stability, technology expertise, manufacturing excellence, top-performing PV modules, and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality, and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019.

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules are designed with better- technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, TOPCon half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enable Boviet Solar to pack in more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under a wide range of installation requirements and challenging environmental conditions.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since 2013, mainly to the U.S. market.

The company offers financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, and supply chain transparency. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

