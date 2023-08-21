TSX Venture Exchange, Satellos Bioscience Inc., View From The C-Suite

TSX Venture Exchange, Satellos Bioscience Inc., View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frank Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, Satellos Bioscine (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company") shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL)

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing lifechanging medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange