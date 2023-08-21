PCS Software Appoints Yusuf Ozturk as Chief Technology Officer

Yusuf Brings 25+ Years of Technology and Transportation Experience to PCS Software

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading provider of transportation management software, today announced the appointment of Yusuf Ozturk as its new Chief Technology Officer. Yusuf brings over 25 years of experience in product development, from startups to global companies, to his new role. Yusuf joins PCS from Third Summit, the developer of a cloud-based media management platform for production companies.

Before Third Summit, Yusuf was the CTO of Rand McNally, where he led the development of transportation products, including fleet management, truck navigation and logistics platforms, mobile apps, and after-market tablets and wireless headsets for commercial drivers. Before that, Yusuf was the VP of engineering at HERE/Navteq, a global location data and technology company. He also served in leadership roles at cars.com, JC Whitney, and other technology companies.

"I am excited to join an AI-driven innovative company in the transportation space," said Yusuf. "I look forward to working with the team to develop and deliver cutting-edge transportation management software that helps our customers improve their efficiency and profitability."

Yusuf holds a PhD in computer science from Northwestern University. He started his career as a software engineer and contributed to 6 patents.

"Yusuf is a highly accomplished technology leader with a proven track record of success," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS Software. "He is a perfect fit for our company as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings."

About PCS Software

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS supports Shippers and Carriers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoft.com.

