Montage's MXC Chip Passes CXL1.1 Compliance Test by CXL Consortium

SHANGHAI, Aug. 21, 2023 -- Montage Technology recently achieved a significant milestone with its CXL Memory eXpander Controller (MXC), which successfully passed the rigorous CXL 1.1 compliance testing sponsored by the CXL Consortium. This remarkable accomplishment earned Montage a coveted spot on the CXL Integrators List, making it the first among its competitors to achieve this recognition.

Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) emerges as an innovative and high-speed Cache-Coherent Interconnect that aims to bolster data transmission and processing performance, especially for memory-intensive workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data. The CXL Consortium's compliance testing holds paramount importance in verifying the adherence of diverse devices within the CXL ecosystem, including CPUs, CXL-based devices, and accelerators, to the stringent CXL specifications. This testing also serves as a prerequisite for ensuring seamless interoperability among these devices.

Montage's trailblazing journey began in May 2022 when it introduced the world's first CXL™ Memory eXpander Controller (MXC). This innovative product facilitates a high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnect between the CPU and CXL-based devices, effectively enabling memory expansion. As a result, it translates to elevated system performance and reduced Total Cost Ownership (TCO) within data centers.

The advantages of Montage's MXC becomes even more evident when considering that it emerged triumphant from more than 10 products in numerous exacting tests to become the world's first CXL 1.1 compliant memory expander controller endorsed by the CXL Consortium. The inclusion of MXC on the CXL website, side by side with other CXL-compliant offerings from prominent CPU and memory manufacturers, demonstrates the industry's recognition of Montage's pioneering CXL technology.

Montage remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering collaborations with leading CPU, storage, cloud service, and server OEMs. Staying at the forefront of technology, the company is dedicated to driving iterative product enhancements that contribute to the evolution of the CXL ecosystem and the widespread adoption of CXL technology.

