Healthcare Standards Institute Earns Prestigious ANAB Accreditation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Standards Institute (HSI) is the first certification body to achieve accreditation by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for ISO Standard 22956: 2021: Healthcare Organization Management – requirements for patient-centered staffing, earning the prestigious designation as an ANAB Accredited Process Certification Body. The benefits of this accreditation are passed along to HSI certified organizations to enhance the health and wellbeing of individuals, while providing high-quality, value-added, efficient, and equitable care.

Dr. Migliaccio, Associate Dean at The George Washington University- Milken Institute School of Public Health said, "This coveted accreditation makes HSI a premier certification body for healthcare organizations seeking to enhance patient experience, improve compliance with statutory, regulatory and professional requirements, reduce risks, improve staffing outcomes and deliver high quality services."

The Healthcare Standards Institute, an ANSI accredited standards developer, is an accredited certification body and follows strict procedures and guidelines that ensure the quality and integrity of its certification services. Today the HSI standards board is proud to announce that InGenesis, Inc., one the nation's largest healthcare solutions and comprehensive health firms, is the first company to earn the notable HSI certification for ISO Standard 22956: 2021: Healthcare Organization Management – requirements for patient-centered staffing.

About the Healthcare Standards Institute

HSI, an ANSI accredited standards developer and ANAB-accredited process certification body, is a thought leader in healthcare organization management and provides healthcare organizations innovative, sustainable, value-added services complimented by a System of Excellence.

