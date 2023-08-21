COLLEGE ATHLETICS' HARDEST-WORKING MASCOT - SAINT JOSEPH'S HAWK - IS GETTING A NEW LOOK

St. Joe's treasured tradition evolves, proving The Hawk Will Never Die.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's University will officially reveal an updated version of one of the most recognizable mascots in all of college athletics — The Hawk — on Friday, Aug. 25, via social media. The Hawk, a source of pride for the entire University community and an official member of the men's and women's basketball programs, is known for constantly flapping its wings and flying in figure-8s during time-outs.

After more than two decades of extensive use; hundreds of thousands of flaps; and countless appearances at University activities, community events and alumni weddings; it is time for a refresh. The Hawk has been updated multiple times in its 68-year history and, since the Hawk Will Never Die, it won't be the last.

"The Hawk is the hardest working mascot in Division I athletics," said Jill Bodensteiner, vice president and director of athletics. "It is part of our treasured tradition of The Hawk to update the look periodically and our fans agree that the time is right."

Saint Joseph's collaborated with members of the featherhood (former mascots) and best-in-the-business designer, Street Characters, to blend traditional aspects of previous Hawk costumes with newer attributes that allow for durability and functionality. Along with the customary brown tail and legs, The Hawk features a new-look wingspan that showcases the iconic flapping, along with a vivid and photogenic face.

"The Hawk visually embodies the spirit of Saint Joseph's in a very meaningful way for our students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans," said Dan Gallagher '94, '99 (MS), former Hawk and trustee of Saint Joseph's University. "This refresh updates our look while also preserving our tradition."

Saint Joseph's adopted The Hawk as its mascot in the 1930s after a campus-wide contest. The suggestion was submitted by the grandfather of a future Hawk mascot, Bobby Gallagher '98. The Hawk costume, originated by Jim Brennan '58, made its debut on Dec. 3, 1955, at The Palestra as St. Joe's men's basketball team topped Rhode Island, 84-72. The Hawk has received multiple awards for the nation's top mascot including recognition from Sports Illustrated.

A total of 61 Saint Joseph's students have donned the suit for both the men's and women's basketball programs. Hawks serve as enduring proof of the University's rallying cry, touted by Sports Illustrated as the most defiant chant in all of college sports, "The Hawk Will Never Die."

