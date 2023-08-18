Limited-Production Model Honoring Influential Award Is the First of its Kind

Exquisite details inside and out : Model-exclusive colorway of rich Deep Forest Green exterior over Desert Beige interior, complemented by unique interior appointments including authentic North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year™ (NACTOY) medallions

Best of both worlds : Model-exclusive trim includes certain design and performance elements from the electrifying EV6 Wind and GT-Line trims

Limited production : Special edition limited to just 1,000 units in the United States

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America debuted the 2023 EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition1 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. With only 1,000 examples set for production, the commemorative EV6 celebrates its exalted status after being recognized as winning the "Utility Vehicle of the Year" category in the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ (NACTOY) competition in January 2023. The all-electric EV6 was recognized for excellence in categories including automotive innovation, design, and value by the NACTOY jury, which consists of 50 automotive experts from print, online, radio, and broadcast media.

Kia America debuts all-electric EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition at Monterey Car Week (PRNewswire)

"With the EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition, we have created a rolling testament to the EV6's tremendous achievement in this year's NACTOY competition," said Steven Center, COO and Executive Vice President, Kia America.

The EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition is a standout, both in design and performance. It introduces the model-exclusive colorway of brilliant Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige, which pays homage to classic performance vehicle styling combinations. The centerpiece of the interior is a bespoke adornment featuring authentic NACTOY medallions and the teaser silhouette of the EV6, located beside the gear selector.

"We are honored that Kia has chosen to make this special edition vehicle" said Jeff Gilbert, President, North American Car Truck and Utility of the Year, and Auto Reporter for WWJ Radio in Detroit. "Our jurors were impressed by the styling of the EV6. They saw the vehicle as evidence that Kia is becoming a force in the EV movement. It's a vehicle that jurors found superior to other electric vehicles in many ways, including driving dynamics, price and ability to charge quickly."

Featuring a 77.4 kWh battery with a 74kW front motor and a 165kW rear motor, the dual-motor, 320-hp EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition incorporates certain elements of the Wind and GT-Line trims into one package. Blacked-out exterior elements, including wheel arch moldings, side treatments, and front and rear fasciae, are borrowed from the EV6 Wind. Feature content from the EV6 GT-Line include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, Augmented Reality Head-Up Display2, Surround View Monitor3 (SVM), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), and a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel and rear seats4. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems5 (ADAS) include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist6 (FCA) and Highway Driving Assist 27 (HDA 2). FCA can assist the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle is detected in front and uses automatic braking to avoid or mitigate an impact. HDA 2 is a driving convenience system that is designed to help keep a set distance from a car detected in front and centers the vehicle in the lane and can, in certain circumstances, assist with lane changes and adjust the lateral position of the car within the detected lane markers.

Ultra-fast DC charging compatibility, available onboard power generator8, and a flat-floor interior that utilizes innovative materials throughout the cabin continue to be part of the EV6 package, as well as a remarkable level of connectivity features, and Kia's latest-generation heat pump, which scavenges waste heat from the car's coolant system.

Pricing will be available closer to the vehicle's on-sale date later this year.

