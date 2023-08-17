Synechron Announces the Opening of its Montreal, Canada Nearshore Delivery Center

MONTREAL, LONDON, PUNE, India and PARIS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on the financial services and big technology organizations, announces the opening of its new Canada Delivery Center, located in the heart of the Montreal financial district. This expands Synechron's Canadian footprint and enables it to consult with, strategize, build, implement and deliver cutting-edge digital technology and future-forward solutions for leading financial services and technology companies. This office's dedicated delivery management structure will ensure Synechron teams from across the world operate as an integrated global "virtual team."

Montreal was selected as a Synechron delivery hub as it sits at the epicenter of North American technology innovations. It is a talent hotspot for furthering the digital revolution that businesses across the world are embracing. Synechron is enthusiastic to be a participant and invest in this lively ecosystem.

The ultramodern Montreal office located at 1250 Boulevard René-Lévesque is Green Building Certified with BOMA and LEED Platinum. It offers a state-of-the-art infrastructure that includes seating for 100 with expansion possible. In addition to a host of modern amenities, the building offers to employees a 200-seat conference center as well as direct access to Montreal's underground subway network. This new, more expansive office, replaces Synechron's original Montreal business location, and is in addition to Synechron's existing business office in Toronto, Canada.

As a trusted global innovation partner to over 100 financial institutions, Synechron has a two-pronged focus: to bring the company's deep consulting, data, cloud, payments, architecture, engineering and design technology expertise, as well as its significant capabilities for implementation and delivery of customized cutting-edge solutions, directly to clients wherever their operations live.

Faisal Husain, Synechron's Co-founder and CEO said, "We are excited to open our new Montreal nearshore delivery center, just as the Montreal financial services community has given us such a warm welcome for our expanded facility. As Synechron continues to grow to meet the needs of our clients, we have plans to hire additional skilled talent who want to join our digital transformation mission,and recognize the opportunities that Montreal and its tech business community offers."

Camille Labat, Senior Manager, Operations at Synechron Montreal added, "Synechron is pleased to expand its Montreal footprint and increase our presence in this diverse and talented community which includes a vast pool of software development tech workers and IT professionals. In close proximity to several major universities, we look forward to welcoming passionate individuals with aligned technical skills, functional knowledge and the desire for the personal development that Synechron offers."

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,500+, and has 43 offices in 18 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community.

