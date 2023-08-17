SportsGrid Network 2023 Mid-Year HOV Viewership Increases 43%

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid Network's year-over-year HOV (hours of viewing) viewership increased 43% for the first and second quarters of 2023. The network's overall total session impressions increased 68%. vs. last year's mid-year viewership results. The mid-year explosive viewership results demonstrate the SportsGrid passionate and loyal fan base is engaged with network's content, talent, dependable live format, and branded personality. The viewership results position the SportsGrid Network as one of the top ranked FAST Sports channels according to Amagi Analytics. Amagi Analytics provides FAST channels with a robust dataset of performance metrics on channel viewership and ad performance across devices and geographic dimensions.

SportsGrid's strength is the network's commitment to live weekday and weekend programming providing the daily sports news, datasets, wagering analysis, visualization graphics, and expert commentary to engage fans and sponsors. "Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels are increasingly replacing legacy broadcast and cable TV networks as the preferred linear content programming choice," said Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer at SportsGrid. "SportsGrid's impressive audience growth is an important achievement in the rapid development of the streaming network, as it demonstrates the live programming is resonating with viewers nationwide. Over the next six months, the network plans include global distribution to LATAM, APAC, and Europe."

SportsGrid, Inc. is a multimedia content and technology company providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen interactive video technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid FAST Video Network, SportsGrid Radio Network, SportsGrid.com, mobile applications, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid intelligence and data are provided by Sportradar featuring the seamless integration of their real-time comprehensive data feeds and content solutions. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

