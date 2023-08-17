The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Sending Resources to Aid Maui Wildfire Response

A special relationship has long existed between the people of Hawaii and the brand

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating wildfires on Maui, Hormel Foods Corporation and the makers of the SPAM® brand — whose special relationship with the Hawaiian community spans decades — is sending resources to aid the disaster-relief efforts.

Hormel Foods and its SPAM® brand have made a product donation to support the efforts on Maui. Three truckloads of SPAM® products are on their way to the impacted areas with two more trucks following – totaling over 264,000 cans. Convoy of Hope — a nonprofit organization whose mission includes aiding those affected by natural disasters — is the company's trusted partner on the ground, making sure that the product reaches the people most in need.

In all, the SPAM® brand has donated cash and product with a retail value of more than $1,000,000 to directly help those impacted by the wildfires. The brand has also created a specially designed "SPAM® Brand Loves Maui" T-shirt available on SPAM.com, with 100% of proceeds to be donated to Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund for relief efforts in the area. The T-shirts can be ordered here. Additionally, Hormel Foods team members are also raising money to donate to the local area food bank, with a match from Hormel Foods.

"We are so grateful for our partners like Convoy of Hope and local Hawaii retailers who are helping us get more product to people in need as quickly as possible," said Jennesa Kinscher, senior brand manager for the SPAM® brand. "The people of Hawaii have a special place in both the history and heart of the SPAM® brand. Our donation efforts are just one way we are showing the community our love and support back."

Hormel Foods has long supported disaster efforts through partners including Convoy of Hope and World Central Kitchen, among others, contributing product and financial resources that have been used to help those affected by natural disasters and food insecurity. Convoy of Hope is currently on the ground in Hawaii, helping local partners distribute relief supplies, including SPAM® products to the those in need. To stay updated with the organization's efforts, visit www.convoyofhope.org/disaster-services/2023-maui-wildfire.

"Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for this very generous donation from Hormel Foods and the SPAM® brand," said Stacy Lamb, vice president, disaster services at Convoy of Hope. "We know how popular SPAM® products are, especially in Hawaii. This donation allows Convoy of Hope to deliver comfort to people whose lives have been turned upside down. The fact that SPAM® doesn't need refrigeration makes it a perfect item for Convoy to deliver to survivors. Convoy of Hope is thankful that we can always count on the generosity of Hormel Foods, especially during difficult times."

The SPAM® brand has long cherished its special relationship with the Hawaiian people, a community that consumes more than 7 million cans of SPAM® products every year, more than any other U.S. state. The true root of the island's love for SPAM® products goes back to World War II, when the luncheon meat was served to GIs. By the end of the war, SPAM® products were a part of the local culture and today remain a popular comfort food.

